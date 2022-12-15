51-year-old cocaine trafficker handed 2-year jail sentence: N.B. RCMP

A 51-year-old man is facing two years in jail for trafficking drugs in Saint-André-LeBlanc, N.B., according to the RCMP.

Police executed a search warrant at a home on Route 945 on June 15 around 3:20 p.m.

Officers seized a .22-calibre rifle, a significant quantity of what was believed to be cocaine, money, and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

A 51-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

The next day, Kevin René Leger appeared in Moncton provincial court by video link and was charged with possession of a firearm while prohibited. He was held in custody.

On Oct. 19, Leger pleaded guilty to possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, possession of a firearm while prohibited, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

He was sentenced to two years in jail and a lifetime weapons ban. When he gets out, he must submit a DNA sample.