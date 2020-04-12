SAINT JOHN -- After over 50 years, Saint John resident, George Marr has been reunited with memories he believed were gone forever. Having recently had an old wallet returned, he's elated to have a missing part of his life back.

Going through long-lost documents is like taking a trip back in time for the 78-year-old, who discovered old pictures of friends.

"I looked at all the I.D. cards, and I seen, my buddy Victor," says Marr. "Victor and I used to go to Welsford and play golf and George Chase, him and I used to go to the rifle club when I was only young."

Journey to reunion

For the Marrs, their reunion with the wallet began with a post on social media made by crew members of the Atlantic Beech, who were searching for its rightful owner. The serendipitous discovery came when the crew found it in the air ducts of the tugboat and wanted to return it. The I.D. inside the wallet indicated they were looking for George Marr – who lost it in 1969.

The post caught the eye of Marr's wife, Shirley, and with the help from their daughter, Victoria, the wallet came home – in impeccable shape.

"It's amazing how well it held up," says Marr. "51 years is a long time."

Precious memories

Among all the personal treasures in the wallet, the most precious is a photo of his son, Christopher, who died in a motorcycle accident at 16-years-old.

"I have a photo in the house of him on his bike," says Marr. "That's the only photo I have. Now, I have this one too."

Marr's wife says she's happy to see her husband happy with the fortunate discovery.

"Stuff like that warms me because there's a reason why this wallet has come to him," says Shirley.

Giving thanks

As for how he lost the wallet in the first place, Marr isn't entirely sure – but has a hunch.

"The only thing I could think of is, that day that we were out that the tug took us out in the daytime," says Marr. "We had to stay all night, and the next day when we were getting off it, it was still kind of rough. I had to go down the rope ladder; when I went down to get on that tug, it must have fell out."

Meanwhile, Marr is thankful to have his wallet back in his hands and extends his gratitude to the workers who helped reunite him with the priceless possession.