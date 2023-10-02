Atlantic

    • 52-year-old dead in two-vehicle collision in Murray Harbour, P.E.I.

    RCMP

    P.E.I. RCMP say a 52-year-old man has died in a two-vehicle collision in Murray Harbour, P.E.I., Sunday evening.

    In a Monday news release, police say they responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Main Street at around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday.

    According to the release, the driver of the one the vehicles, a 52-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

    The driver of the other vehicle was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    “Initial indications of the collision scene seem to show one vehicle was travelling at a high rate of speed and veered into the side of the other vehicle,” said Scott Ferris, senior communication advisor with the P.E.I. RCMP in the news release.

    Police also say a collision reconstructionist and the P.E.I. Coroners office are assisting with the ongoing investigation.

