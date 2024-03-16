52-year-old man arrested following alleged stabbing in Montague Gold Mines, N.S.

A 52-year-old man is in custody after an alleged stabbing in Montague Gold Mines, N.S., Saturday morning.

RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment said they responded to a report of a disturbance at a home on Montague Gold Mines Road on Saturday, at approximately 12:40 a.m.

RCMP said while officers were on route to the scene, a report was received of a stabbing in the same residence.

Upon arrival, officers said they located a man with a severe injury to his hand and learned another man had fled the home on foot.

Officers said they provided first aid to the victim, a 30-year-old man from Montague Gold Mines, until EHS arrived and transported the man to the hospital.

RCMP said officers, with the assistance of RCMP Police Dog Services, located the suspect outside a nearby residence a short time later.

Police said the 52-year-old man from Montague Gold Mines was safely arrested and remains in custody pending an appearance in Dartmouth provincial court on Monday.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.