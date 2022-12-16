52-year-old man from Switzerland dead after plane crash near Labrador airport

A civilian plane crashed near the Canadian Forces Base Goose Bay airport, in Labrador, on Dec. 14, 2022. (Google Maps) A civilian plane crashed near the Canadian Forces Base Goose Bay airport, in Labrador, on Dec. 14, 2022. (Google Maps)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia launches another major missile attack on Ukraine

Ukraine's capital came under one of the biggest attacks of the war on Friday as Russia's invading forces fired dozens of missiles across the country, Ukrainian officials said. Strikes were reported in at least four cities, triggering widespread emergency power outages.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island