A 57-year-old man has died following an incident with a tractor.

RCMP received a call around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday of an incident on East Tracadie Road in Monastery, N.S.

Investigators believe the man was attempting to repair the tractor on the side of the road when the machine rolled onto him.

The man, who is from East Tracadie, N.S., was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.