58-year-old Lower Sackville man dead after single-vehicle motor home collision: RCMP

RCMP in Colchester County say a 58-year-old Lower Sackville, N.S., man is dead after a single-vehicle collision that occurred Thursday night.

Police say officers, fire and EHS responded to a report of the crash on Highway 289 in Middle Stewiacke after 9 p.m. and found a motor home that had been travelling along the highway and came to rest in a ditch.

The driver, who was the single occupant of the motor home, was transported to hospital where he died.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing, police say.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.