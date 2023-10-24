ATLANTIC
    • 59-year-old women dies following single-vehicle crash in Saint-Basile: N.B. RCMP

    A 59-year-old woman from Saint-Basile, N.B., has died following a single-vehicle crash in the community.

    In a news release, RCMP say they responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Monseigneur Lang Road on Monday around 6:45 a.m.

    The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was transported to hospital with what officers say were serious injuries.

    On Tuesday, the woman died in hospital.

    Officers believe the collision occurred when the driver of the vehicle attempted to avoid a deer on the road, lost control of the vehicle, and hit a culvert.

    An RCMP collision reconstructionist will also be attending the scene and is assisting with the ongoing investigation, along with a member of the New Brunswick Coroner's Office.

