    • $5M lottery ticket sold in New Glasgow, N.S.

    The outside of the Atlantic Lottery Corporation headquarters in Moncton. (CTV/Derek Haggett) The outside of the Atlantic Lottery Corporation headquarters in Moncton. (CTV/Derek Haggett)
    Everyone check your lotto tickets, as Atlantic Lottery announced a winning ticket worth $5 million has been sold in New Glasgow, N.S.

    According to Atlantic Lottery, the winning ticket for the Classic Draw jackpot of the Lotto 6/49 was sold on Saturday.

    The lottery says details on the winner will be released once they come forward.

    Back in March, Merel Chaisson from Cas-Caraquet, N.B., won $64 million from the Lotto 6/49, claiming the prize only 19 days before it was set to expire. 

