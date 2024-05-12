$5M lottery ticket sold in New Glasgow, N.S.

Everyone check your lotto tickets, as Atlantic Lottery announced a winning ticket worth $5 million has been sold in New Glasgow, N.S.

According to Atlantic Lottery, the winning ticket for the Classic Draw jackpot of the Lotto 6/49 was sold on Saturday.

The lottery says details on the winner will be released once they come forward.

Back in March, Merel Chaisson from Cas-Caraquet, N.B., won $64 million from the Lotto 6/49, claiming the prize only 19 days before it was set to expire.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.