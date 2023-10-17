Atlantic

    • 6 arrested, firearms, drugs seized in western P.E.I.: RCMP

    The firearms, drugs, cash, and cigarettes that were seized as part of the investigation in P.E.I. (Couresty: P.E.I. RCMP) The firearms, drugs, cash, and cigarettes that were seized as part of the investigation in P.E.I. (Couresty: P.E.I. RCMP)

    Police in Prince Edward Island say they have arrested six people and seized a number of firearms, drugs, contraband cigarettes, and money in St. Raphael.

    Police say they executed a search warrant at a home on St. Raphael Road on Monday.

    During the search, police reportedly seized:

    •  13 firearms, all long guns
    •  115 grams of cocaine
    •  150 methamphetamine pills
    •  a quantity of crystal methamphetamine
    •  14,600 contraband cigarettes
    •  more than $8,000 in cash
    •  drug trafficking paraphernalia

    According to police, most of the firearms were secured, but they are considering charges as two of them were stored unsafely.

    Police say other charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.

    For more P.E.I. news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Atlantic Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital; Hamas and Israel trade blame

    A massive blast rocked a Gaza City hospital packed with wounded and other Palestinians seeking shelter Tuesday, killing hundreds of people, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said. Hamas blamed an Israeli airstrike, while the Israeli military said the hospital was hit by a rocket misfired by Palestinian militants.

    OPINION

    OPINION What should you do after receiving an inheritance? Financial expert weighs in

    If you recently received an inheritance, or expect to collect one soon, it's important that you make the most of any extra money, especially in today's rapidly changing economic landscape. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some helpful tips on what to do after receiving an inheritance.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News