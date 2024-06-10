60-bed nursing home to be built in Champdore, N.B.

A new nursing home coming to Champdoré, N.B., will add 60 beds to New Brunswick’s long-term care system when it opens in 2026, according to a news release from the New Brunswick government.

“I am pleased we are bringing more long-term care options to southeastern New Brunswick and adding more nursing home beds to the province’s long-term care network,” said Kathy Bockus, minister responsible for seniors, in a news release from the province.

“The commitment our partners have to our seniors is heartening, and I want to thank everyone who is making this possible.”

According to the release, the nursing home will be built and operated by Comfort Life Network which already operates several nursing homes across the province.

“Seniors have built our province,” said Ronald LeBlanc, CEO of Comfort Life Network. “They worked hard and made huge sacrifices to provide a better life for their children and grandchildren. It is now our turn to take care of them. We are looking forward to the day seniors can begin to move into their new home.”

Social Development issued a request for proposals in November 2022 to build four 60-bed nursing homes around the province, including one in Champdoré said the release.

Another nursing home, planned for Oromocto, was announced earlier this year.

