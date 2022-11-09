600-year-old gold coin discovered in Newfoundland could be oldest found in Canada
A gold coin discovered on Newfoundland's south coast may be the oldest known English coin ever found in Canada.
Provincial archeologist Jamie Brake says the coin was minted in London between the years 1422 and 1427 -- at least 70 years before the first documented European contact with North America.
Brake says the coin would have been worth a significant sum back then, though he says it's unlikely it was in circulation.
He says the story of how and why the coin came to be in Newfoundland is a mystery that he and his team will work to unravel.
Brake says the coin was discovered this past summer by Edward Hynes, a local man with a passion for Newfoundland history.
He says the exact location of the discovery is being kept under wraps so as not to attract treasure seekers to the area.
"It's surprisingly old," Brake said of the coin. "So, it's pretty exciting."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2022.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Everything is broken in this country' Pierre Poilievre says, blaming PM Trudeau
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says everything feels broken in Canada, and he's placing the blame for this on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberals, pitching a Conservative government as the solution.
Four takeaways from the U.S. midterm elections
Democrats were enjoying a stronger-than-expected showing in the U.S. midterm elections early on Wednesday, but there still remains the possibility that Republicans could end up with control of both the House and the U.S. Senate.
'A very different kind of monarchy is starting to show,' royal expert says
King Charles III has had two months to settle into his new role as sovereign. In that short time, the world is already seeing a shift to what seems to be a less formal and more accessible monarchy, says a royal expert.
Majority of Canadians support return of face masks in indoor public spaces if deemed necessary: survey
A majority of Canadians say they would support the return of mandatory face masks this fall for indoor public spaces if government officials deemed it necessary, according to a new Nanos Research survey.
'Feels a little more daunting': Montreal teacher who survived stabbing by student questions whether teaching days are over
Nearly a year after Montreal high school teacher Maxime Canuel was stabbed by a student, he says he may not return to the classroom. "To turn my back on someone now is a lot harder," said Canuel who, at the time of the attack, was teaching art at John F. Kennedy High School on Saint Michel Boulevard. On Dec. 9, 2021, at 10:10 a.m., police arrested a 16-year-old boy who had fled school grounds after attacking Canuel, stabbing him in the shoulder and chest.
Russians withdrawing from key position in southern Ukraine
Russia's military announced Wednesday that it's withdrawing from Ukraine's southern city of Kherson and nearby areas, in what would be another in a series of humiliating setbacks for Moscow's forces in the 8-month-old war.
Newly discovered photos show Nazi Kristallnacht up close
Harrowing, previously unseen images from 1938's Kristallnacht pogrom against German and Austrian Jews have surfaced in a photograph collection donated to Israel's Yad Vashem memorial, the organization said Wednesday.
Halifax university student dies from suspected case of meningococcal meningitis: Public Health
Health officials in Nova Scotia are investigating a suspected case of meningococcal meningitis after the death of a Halifax university student.
Coutts mayor says RCMP was caught off guard by blockade despite warnings
The mayor of Coutts, Alta., says RCMP appeared to be caught off-guard by a protest blockade of the U.S -- Canada border crossing last winter, even though he warned the provincial government it could happen.
Toronto
-
Ford says Ontario education worker strike was 'much more dangerous' than suspending certain Charter rights
Premier Doug Ford said he believes the two-day strike held by education workers amid tense contract negotiations was “much more dangerous” than overriding the Charter rights of those workers to keep them off the picket line.
-
Doug Ford encourages masking, won't say if Ontario is considering mandates
Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Wednesday that he is encouraging Ontario residents to wear a mask whenever they are in a situation that is less safe, but stopped short of committing to any sort of renewal of mask mandates in the province.
-
'Why aren’t you at the table?': Transit union slams Metrolinx for delaying contract negotiations
The union representing over 2,000 GO Transit workers is calling on Metrolinx to return to the bargaining table and put an end to a strike they say should never have happened.
Calgary
-
Calgary non-profit groups urge province to use budget surplus to help most vulnerable
A collective of Calgary emergency shelters and non-profits groups is calling on the province to spend a portion of its projected $13.2 billion surplus helping Alberta's most vulnerable residents and addressing what it calls a "chronic underfunding" for social services.
-
Serious crash closes Highway 72 north of Calgary
Emergency crews are on scene at a serious crash north of Calgary that has closed an area highway.
-
Smith's victory in Brooks-Medicine Hat could mark a 'pivot' in her priorities, experts suggest
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith won her seat in the legislature in a byelection on Tuesday night, but political experts say it wasn't the landslide victory she was expecting – something that could suggest a shift in the leader's game plan.
Montreal
-
'Feels a little more daunting': Montreal teacher who survived stabbing by student questions whether teaching days are over
Nearly a year after Montreal high school teacher Maxime Canuel was stabbed by a student, he says he may not return to the classroom. "To turn my back on someone now is a lot harder," said Canuel who, at the time of the attack, was teaching art at John F. Kennedy High School on Saint Michel Boulevard. On Dec. 9, 2021, at 10:10 a.m., police arrested a 16-year-old boy who had fled school grounds after attacking Canuel, stabbing him in the shoulder and chest.
-
Most Quebecers to get $400 or $600 from the government to fight inflation
The Legault government is handing out cheques to Quebecers ahead of the holidays. Finance Minister Eric Girard announced at a news conference Wednesday that as of December, the government will give out between $400 and $600 to people who earn less than $100,000.
-
'Mr. Trudeau thinks he is better than Christian Dube,' says Legault
Quebec Premier François Legault blames Ottawa for a failed federal-provincial health ministers' meeting, which ended Tuesday in Vancouver. At the conference's close, the federal government refused to increase its share of funding for the healthcare system -- a bone of contention among the provinces for at least two decades.
Edmonton
-
Sister alleges 'gross negligence' behind fatal police shooting of Edmonton bystander
A woman says her brother was sitting by his TV in his basement suite last February when he was killed by a stray police bullet, calling it the result of "gross negligence" from officers responding to a robbery.
-
On-ice wrist injury 'extremely scary,' but Oilers forward Kane says he is 'on the mend'
Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane says he is "on the mend" and looking forward to being back on the ice after he appeared to sustain a cut to his wrist during Tuesday's game against Tampa Bay.
-
Drug-trafficking scheme in Edmonton, Sherwood Park to see 5 charged: RCMP
RCMP plan to charge five people in connection to a drug-trafficking operation in Sherwood Park and Edmonton.
Northern Ontario
-
Incoming winter storm triggers weather alerts in northern Ontario
Environment Canada issued weather alerts Wednesday morning for much of northern Ontario as a developing low-pressure system is expected to bring a mix of cold and wet conditions.
-
Sudbury Wolves formally announce Derek MacKenzie as new head coach
Derek MacKenzie was named the new head coach of the Sudbury Wolves on Wednesday, confirming the speculation that the former NHLer is the 31st head coach in team history.
-
Four takeaways from the U.S. midterm elections
Democrats were enjoying a stronger-than-expected showing in the U.S. midterm elections early on Wednesday, but there still remains the possibility that Republicans could end up with control of both the House and the U.S. Senate.
London
-
Palmerston driver charged after dog falls out of vehicle
A Palmerston 28-year-old has been charged after police say a dog fell off the back of the side-by-side they were driving.
-
Gateway casinos goes all in at Western Fair District
Casino gaming will remain at the Western Fair District (WFD) for the long term. In a statement, Gateway Casinos and Entertainment explained that it has reached an agreement with the fairgrounds to remain at its current location.
-
Car vs. tree near Fanshawe College
No injuries are reported following a crash in London Tuesday night. Police were called to the single-vehicle crash around 9 p.m. in the area of Flemming Drive near Fanshawe College.
Winnipeg
-
'It is very shocking': Family of Winnipeg car crash victim concerned thousands stolen from online fundraiser
A Winnipeg family is raising concerns about online donations made to help with their son's funeral expenses.
-
Majority of Canadians support return of face masks in indoor public spaces if deemed necessary: survey
A majority of Canadians say they would support the return of mandatory face masks this fall for indoor public spaces if government officials deemed it necessary, according to a new Nanos Research survey.
-
Manitoba boy sent 5,000 hockey cards after his collection was stolen
Strangers from across North America have sent a Manitoba boy thousands of hockey cards after his original collection was stolen last month.
Ottawa
-
'Everything is broken in this country' Pierre Poilievre says, blaming PM Trudeau
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says everything feels broken in Canada, and he's placing the blame for this on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberals, pitching a Conservative government as the solution.
-
Good Samaritan donates $300 after Ottawa poppy box stolen
A donation box stuffed with cash was stolen from a west Ottawa shopping mall, but a good Samaritan stepped up and gave back in a big way.
-
Majority of Canadians support return of face masks in indoor public spaces if deemed necessary: survey
A majority of Canadians say they would support the return of mandatory face masks this fall for indoor public spaces if government officials deemed it necessary, according to a new Nanos Research survey.
Saskatoon
-
'We don't know what happened to her,' says family of inmate who died in Pine Grove
The family of an inmate woman who died in a provincial jail this summer say her life could have been saved.
-
Sask. man missing after truck got stuck in the snow
Saskatoon RCMP is searching for a Kenaston man after his vehicle got stranded between Watrous and Kenaston Tuesday.
-
WestJet outage strands Saskatoon residents
Hilary Kennedy shouldn't be stepping over skiffs of snow on her nightly walks.
Vancouver
-
B.C. jury makes 7 recommendations after man who stabbed officer shot 9 times by police
Better training for staff selling firearms and a better process for booking mental-health appointments are among the recommendations being made by a B.C. jury that examined a 2016 police shooting.
-
David Eby to be sworn in as B.C. premier at Vancouver Musqueam centre
David Eby will be sworn in as British Columbia's new premier by Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin in Vancouver next week, breaking with tradition. The Nov. 18 ceremony will be held at the Musqueam Community Centre instead of the traditional venue of Government House in Victoria.
-
Half of young adults support B.C. changing name to reflect Indigenous heritage: poll
Half of young adults support the idea of changing British Columbia’s name to reflect the province’s Indigenous heritage, according to a new survey.
Regina
-
Man charged with impaired driving after semi-truck collides with several parked vehicles
The driver of a semi-truck is facing an impaired driving charge after a collision involving seven other vehicles on Park Street Tuesday, Regina police said.
-
'Everything is broken in this country' Pierre Poilievre says, blaming PM Trudeau
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says everything feels broken in Canada, and he's placing the blame for this on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberals, pitching a Conservative government as the solution.
-
Family says Saskatchewan farmer killed fighting in Ukraine
The family of a Saskatchewan farmer who served with the Canadian military in Afghanistan says he has been killed fighting in Ukraine.
Vancouver Island
-
David Eby to be sworn in as B.C. premier at Vancouver Musqueam centre
David Eby will be sworn in as British Columbia's new premier by Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin in Vancouver next week, breaking with tradition. The Nov. 18 ceremony will be held at the Musqueam Community Centre instead of the traditional venue of Government House in Victoria.
-
B.C. marine protection plan is sweeping but sparse on details, experts say
There's much to celebrate in the proposed plan to create a string of marine protected areas stretching Canada's West Coast from northern Vancouver Island to Alaska, experts say.
-
B.C. man who led 'military-style' bank robbery in U.S. has sentence reduced
A British Columbia man who led a 'military-style' bank robbery and later tried to hire someone to murder a U.S. federal prosecutor has won a reduced prison sentence due his age at the time of the crimes and his behaviour while incarcerated, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Seattle.