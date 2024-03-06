61-year-old man allegedly robbed in uptown Saint John, N.B., Tuesday

A man, armed with a weapon, allegedly robbed a 61-year-old man on King Street East in Saint John, N.B., on Tuesday, according to a news release from police.

At roughly 7:52 p.m., police responded to reports of a person screaming for help in the 200-block area of King Street East, police say.

Police say a 61-year-old man was walking with a walker along King Street East when the suspect allegedly approached him armed with a weapon.

“There was a struggle and the suspect stole the man’s bags and wallet,” police write in the news release.

The suspect then fled towards Pitt Street.

The 61-year-old man was examined by paramedics at the scene, according to police, and did not suffer any physical injuries.

Police describe the suspect as:

a white man

between 30 and 40 years old

five-feet-three-inches tall

with hair shaved on the sides of his head and braids on the top

wearing a dark winter jacket

If anyone has information or video footage of the incident, or if anyone witnessed the incident, police ask them to call 1-506-648-3333 or contact Crime Stoppers.

