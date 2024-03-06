ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • 61-year-old man allegedly robbed in uptown Saint John, N.B., Tuesday

    A Saint John Police Force vehicle is seen in this file photo. A Saint John Police Force vehicle is seen in this file photo.
    Share

    A man, armed with a weapon, allegedly robbed a 61-year-old man on King Street East in Saint John, N.B., on Tuesday, according to a news release from police.

    At roughly 7:52 p.m., police responded to reports of a person screaming for help in the 200-block area of King Street East, police say.

    Police say a 61-year-old man was walking with a walker along King Street East when the suspect allegedly approached him armed with a weapon.

    “There was a struggle and the suspect stole the man’s bags and wallet,” police write in the news release.

    The suspect then fled towards Pitt Street.

    The 61-year-old man was examined by paramedics at the scene, according to police, and did not suffer any physical injuries.

    Police describe the suspect as:

    • a white man
    • between 30 and 40 years old
    • five-feet-three-inches tall
    • with hair shaved on the sides of his head and braids on the top
    • wearing a dark winter jacket

    If anyone has information or video footage of the incident, or if anyone witnessed the incident, police ask them to call 1-506-648-3333 or contact Crime Stoppers.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Companies tied to ArriveCan scandal banned from bidding on federal contracts

    The Canadian government moved Wednesday to restrict two firms tied to the controversial ArriveCan app from bidding on future federal contracts. First, GC Strategies — the company at the heart of the scandal surrounding the ArriveCan app — was banned from participating in federal procurements with security requirements. Then, Coradix was suspended.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Kelowna

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News