61st annual Christmas Daddies Telethon airs Saturday on CTV

Maritimers are getting into the holiday spirit and preparing to help families in need with the 61st annual Christmas Daddies Telethon.

A beloved yearly tradition, the telethon airs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, on CTV.

CTV Atlantic is also livestreaming the event.

“For more than six decades, CTV Atlantic staff and their communities have continued to show up for those in need through this grassroots initiative,” said Trent McGrath, the general manager of Bell Media Atlantic.

“All of us at the network are proud to contribute each year, helping to keep the telethon going strong, and secure valuable assistance for families across the Maritimes.”

In partnership with The Salvation Army, funds raised will help purchase and deliver toys, food and gifts to Maritime families in need during the holidays.

Here’s how you can donate:

Visit the Christmas Daddies website

Call 1-844-400-1964 during the telethon

Make a pledge at RBC locations across the Maritimes and Credit Unions in Cape Breton

The telethon’s 50/50 raffle is also back this year, with three separate draws for viewers in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.

Viewers will be treated to performances by local musicians like Heather Rankin and Matt Minglewood, as well as comedians Bette MacDonald and Jimmy the Janitor, during the telethon.

They will also recognize familiar faces from the CTV Atlantic team, including Maria Panopalis, Kalin Mitchell, Paul Hollingsworth, Katie Kelly, and co-hosts Steve Murphy and Todd Battis.

The Christmas Daddies Telethon has raised more than $39 million since it started in 1964. More than 18,000 Maritime families benefit from the fundraiser during the holidays each year.