    • 62-year-old man suffers life-threatening injuries after ATV leaves road: N.S. RCMP

    A 62-year old We’koqma’q, N.S., man is suffering life-threatening injuries after an ATV crash Wednesday night.

    RCMP say they responded to a report of an ATV crash on Reservation Road in We’koqma’q around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

    Upon arrival, officers say they learned an ATV had been travelling on Reservation Road when it left the road and stopped in a ditch.

    Officers say the driver, and sole rider, of the ATV suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital in Halifax by LifeFlight.

    The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

