640 day wait: New Brunswick toddler receives heart transplant

Two-year-old Josiah Munn was born with an irreparable hole in his heart.

"He was listed at four months old and got it at two years, two months, so 22 months waiting, 21 months really, 640 days," said Carolyn Munn, Josiah's mother, from Ronald McDonald House in Toronto.

Five days ago, he received a new heart. It was Thursday, around lunch time, the family received the call, he'd be in surgery in the early hours of Friday morning.

"We waited all night I got an hour of sleep maybe and four o'clock the doctor's came in and said it went well they're still working on closing him up, doing the echo and making sure it's all working fine,” she said. "At 6 a.m., I was able to see him in the critical care unit."

Family in New Brunswick are looking forward to having Josiah, and the whole family home.

Josiah's great-uncle and aunt paid them a visit in Toronto just last week.

"We spent some time, a lot of time with them, and on Thursday morning before we went to the airport we just felt like we needed to pray for them because they were pretty low,” said Ralph Fowler, Josiah's Great Uncle.

“An hour and forty five minutes later, Aaron [Josiah’s father] Facetimed us and said they got the call,” Fowler said.

The toddler is already on the move around Ronald McDonald house in Toronto.

"He's running around the house, laughing, and giggling and colouring there right now," Munn said.

Josiah has already been released from hospital on Monday.

While he has many follow ups ahead, he is doing great, and the Munn family can't wait to come home.

"Just being home, seeing family, being out of the city, we live in the middle of nowhere -that's what they call central New Brunswick, the middle of nowhere, and just breathing and taking the time to enjoy each other without the stress, without the worry,” Munn said.

“Just growing up and living a normal life as much as possible."

If all goes well, the Munn family hopes to be back in New Brunswick by summer.