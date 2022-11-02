65-year-old goalie overcomes health challenges and plays hockey nonstop

If you ask 65-year-old Mike Fougere, he will tell you being a goalie is his favourite activity in life.

“The best part is the challenge,” said Fougere, who added he routinely stops a lot of pucks and makes saves, but he also lets a few get by him. "I just love playing."

But going to the rink never gets old. Fougere plays hockey a lot and sometimes multiple games on the same day. Fifteen years ago, he started keeping track.

“When I was 50 I said I’m going to start counting and see how many games I am playing, because I was playing quite a bit,” said Fougere who last week passed 3,500 games in a 15-year span.

As of Wednesday, he sits at 3,508.

“Right now I also play four times a week in the summer," said Fougere. "I used to play more.”

Perhaps most remarkable is the fact that Fougere was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis when he was in his 30s.

“I had scarring on my brain stem and my spine,” said Fougere.

Fougere said he never misses a game and because of that, his teammates appreciate the nonstop effort

“I think the remarkable thing about Mike is he competes for every puck every time he comes on the ice," said Paul Gallagher, a teammate of Fougere. "He does not want to be scored on.”

“There is a joy among these 50 and 60-year-old men who come to the rink," added John Moore, one of Fougere's teammates. "They’ve been coming to the rink for years. To see Mike walk in and see the relationships he’s had with these people for 20 years, it truly is something to behold.”

Which brings us to the most important question.

How much longer will Mike Fougere play?

“I’m going to go as long as I can," said Fougere. "I think I can reach 5,000."