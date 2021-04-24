HALIFAX -- One man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Paradise, Nova Scotia Saturday afternoon.

Annapolis District RCMP were called to the scene of the crash on Highway 201 around 1:15 p.m. after a motorcycle "left the roadway."

The motorcycle driver, a 68-year-old man from Wilmont, N.S. was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say one lane of Highway 201 is expected to be closed for "a number of hours," and are asking the public to avoid the area.