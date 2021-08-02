HALIFAX -- Police in Yarmouth are investigating after a man was found dead on the waterfront in Cape Forchu Saturday evening.

Mounties say around 8:15 p.m. officers were called to Thomas Road where a man was found on the rocks of the waterfront.

Police say a preliminary investigation appears that the rope used to access the waterfront area from a steep hill broke, causing the man to fall.

A 68-year-old man from Cape Forchu was pronounced dead at the scene.

Criminality is not suspected, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing