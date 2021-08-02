Advertisement
68-year-old N.S. man dead after falling on rocks on Cape Fortu waterfront: RCMP
Published Monday, August 2, 2021 1:43PM ADT Last Updated Monday, August 2, 2021 1:44PM ADT
HALIFAX -- Police in Yarmouth are investigating after a man was found dead on the waterfront in Cape Forchu Saturday evening.
Mounties say around 8:15 p.m. officers were called to Thomas Road where a man was found on the rocks of the waterfront.
Police say a preliminary investigation appears that the rope used to access the waterfront area from a steep hill broke, causing the man to fall.
A 68-year-old man from Cape Forchu was pronounced dead at the scene.
Criminality is not suspected, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing