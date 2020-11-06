HALIFAX -- New Brunswick RCMP say they have seized 690,000 illegal cigarettes and arrested a 32-year-old man as part of an ongoing investigation.

On Wednesday, police say they stopped a vehicle that was towing a trailer on Highway 2, near Salisbury, N.B.

During the stop, officers noticed illegal tobacco inside the vehicle. After a search, they found a significant amount of contraband cigarettes.

A 32-year-old Moncton man was arrested, and later released from police custody.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.