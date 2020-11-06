Advertisement
690,000 illegal cigarettes seized near Salisbury; Moncton man arrested
Published Friday, November 6, 2020 11:34AM AST Last Updated Friday, November 6, 2020 11:52AM AST
New Brunswick RCMP say they seized 690,000 cigarettes in a traffic stop near Salisbury, N.B. (New Brunswick RCMP)
HALIFAX -- New Brunswick RCMP say they have seized 690,000 illegal cigarettes and arrested a 32-year-old man as part of an ongoing investigation.
On Wednesday, police say they stopped a vehicle that was towing a trailer on Highway 2, near Salisbury, N.B.
During the stop, officers noticed illegal tobacco inside the vehicle. After a search, they found a significant amount of contraband cigarettes.
A 32-year-old Moncton man was arrested, and later released from police custody.
RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.