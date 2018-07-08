

CTV Atlantic





SHEDIAC N.B. -- It was not your average Saturday morning in Shediac N.B. today as crowds gathered to watch a lobster eating contest, wrapping up the week-long annual lobster festival in the lobster capital of the world.

The challenge: eat three lobsters with your bare hands before the competition.

This year’s festival celebrates 69 years of the annual event in the seaside community.

The mayor of Shediac Jacques Leblanc calls the festival a “marquee event for the town”.

“A lot of people come in, from the region, tourists, it's unbelievable how important it is to be called the lobster capital of the world, but we have the best lobster festival in all of Atlantic Canada," he says.

Local business owners say the event is one that contributes millions of dollars in economic spinoff to the local economy.

"We do need tourism in New Brunswick. We need to bring in more revenues from outside and unfortunately right now Shediac is facing a little bit of a crisis with Parlee Beach, so something like this will help boost the tourism more," says local vendor Sylvie Mazerolle.

Also on the agenda during the weeklong festival was a shot at breaking the world record for the longest lobster roll. The world record, which was previously held by festival participants, was beat this year when attendees made a sandwich 200 and 24 feet long.

The festival wraps up today with one last lobster feast in the park, for those who haven’t yet had their fill.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Kate Walker