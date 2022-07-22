70 lobster traps stolen from waters off Yarmouth: N.S. RCMP
The RCMP in Yarmouth, N.S., is looking for tips after they say lobster traps were pulled from the water and stolen.
Around 11 a.m. Wednesday, RCMP got a call about the missing traps that had been set in the ocean by a fisherman near Yarmouth.
The RCMP says about 70 traps, belonging to one fishing boat, have been missing since July 11.
The investigation is ongoing and the RCMP is asking any with information to call them at 902-742-9106 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
