70-Mile Yard Sale returns to eastern P.E.I. after two years
Prince Edward Island’s biggest yard sale is back.
It’s an event that is as popular as ever with bargain hunters, thrifty re-sellers, and folks just looking to clear out their basement.
Thousands are scouring the roads of southeastern P.E.I. this weekend looking for a steal of a deal.
The 70-Mile Yard Sale was cancelled for the last two years because of COVID-19 precautions. It had been an annual tradition for more than 20 years before being interrupted by the pandemic.
“It’s a wonderful way to reconnect with the community,” said Jill Harris, administrator for Wood Islands and Area Development Corporation. “We find that social aspect of it is a great way to get back onto the whole new year.”
Some come from as far away as Ontario, but plenty of Islanders are out to find deals as well.
“Just get a bunch of bargains, and a little bit of treasures,” said Mike Gallant.
Walking through the crowd, it’s easy to tell people are excited to be back.
There are about 40 vendors at the main site in Wood Islands and around 170 in total throughout southeastern P.E.I. Dozens were lined with cars on either side of the road.
The event is put on by the Wood Islands and Area Development Corporation to give a boost to the communities between Stratford and Montague in eastern P.E.I.
“The goal for the event is to connect with the community here and from away,” said Harris. “The event is a great opportunity to connect with the neighbours, as well as recycling and upcycling.”
It also takes advantage of P.E.I.'s growing fall "shoulder" tourism season, while many of the main tourist attractions in places like Cavendish have shuttered for the year.
Stephen Barter has been coming to yard sales for a long time, but this is his first time as a vendor.
“Now I’m having them,” said Barter. “It keeps me away from the yard sales today, so I won’t spend so much money.”
He said it was an easy transition from buyer to seller.
“Just gathering up, collecting too much stuff over time,” said Barter. “You get to a point, you got no room to put it.”
With two years of things piling up in garages, barns, and attics, this is a big year for an even bigger yard sale.
