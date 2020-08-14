HALIFAX -- A 71-year-old man from Canning, N.S. has died following a single vehicle collision on Thursday.

Kings District RCMP say at approximately 4 p.m. on August 13, police, EHS and Canning Fire responded to a single vehicle collision on Highway 341 in Canning.

The driver, a 71-year-old man from Canning, was transported to hospital by EHS where he later died. Police have not released the man’s name.

An RCMP Collision Analyst attended, and the highway was closed for several hours. It has since re-opened.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.