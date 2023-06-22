73-year-old man charged in armed robbery: RCMP

A 73-year-old man has been charged after an alleged armed robbery in Moncton, N.B.

In a news release Thursday, police say members of the Codiac Regional RCMP responded to a report of an armed robbery at a bank on Cornhill Street in Moncton shortly after 10 a.m. on June 12.

“A man who was believed to be in possession of a firearm entered the bank and demanded money from the teller,” said Sgt. Sylvette Hebert in the release.

“He then fled the scene before police arrived with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured during the incident.”

Police say they were able to identify a person of interest through a subsequent investigation.

According to the release, police conducted searches of the downtown area of Moncton hoping to locate the person of interest on Tuesday.

“Later the same day, police located and arrested a 73-year-old man from St-Catharines, Ont.,” said Hebert.

Radec Daniel Larmet appeared in Moncton provincial court on Wednesday, and was charged with one count of armed robbery.

Police say he was remanded into custody and is schedule to return to court on Friday at 1:30 p.m. for a bail hearing.

The investigation is ongoing.

For the latest New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.