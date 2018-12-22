Featured
73-year-old woman hit by Halifax bus in marked crosswalk
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Saturday, December 22, 2018 11:39AM AST
Last Updated Sunday, December 23, 2018 7:17PM AST
HALIFAX -- Police say a 73-year-old woman is in hospital after being hit by a Halifax Transit bus while crossing the road at a marked crosswalk on Friday night.
In a release, Sgt. Pierre Bourdages says the woman was struck as the bus exited the Mumford bus terminal just before 9 p.m.
He says she was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
There is no word about whether the woman's condition has changed.
Police have not said if charges are being laid.