

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Police say a 73-year-old woman is in hospital after being hit by a Halifax Transit bus while crossing the road at a marked crosswalk on Friday night.

In a release, Sgt. Pierre Bourdages says the woman was struck as the bus exited the Mumford bus terminal just before 9 p.m.

He says she was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no word about whether the woman's condition has changed.

Police have not said if charges are being laid.