HALIFAX -- Sunday marks 74 years since the liberation of Auschwitz, and people everywhere stopped to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

In Halifax, over 100 people filled the theatre at the Immigration Museum to watch the film “Who Will Write our History?,” which will be streamed in cities around the world.

“It brings people together, first of all, to commemorate together. And it helps with education. So many people these days don't even know about the Holocaust. And we have to keep it alive in terms of people's memories, and having a specific event like this helps,” said attendee, Peggy Walt.

David Korn is a Holocaust survivor; he was only 5-years-old when his parents put him in a Christian orphanage in Slovakia to escape the Nazis.

“One week after they put us in the orphanage, they were deported to Auschwitz. My mother and father went to Auschwitz,” said Korn.

The films screened today documents thousands of writing samples from Jews trapped inside the Warsaw Ghetto’s walls.

“In the Warsaw ghetto itself, the archive had 60 thousand documents. but only a little over 30 thousand were found. so we know that even in that particular archive, there is still a lot that hopefully one day we will dig up,” said historian, Dorota Glowacka.

For historians like Glowacka, taking the time to remember the Holocaust is part of ensuring it doesn’t happen again.

“Think about attempts today to erect walls to keep people out, I think there are very important similarities that we should keep in mind as we are watching this film,” said Glowacka.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Emily Baron Cadloff