77-year-old Cape Breton resident still without power nearly a month after Fiona hit the region

Nearly a month after post-tropical storm Fiona hit the region, one Cape Breton resident continues to be without power, and his property is still covered in large trees.

Clarence Dawe, a 77-year-old veteran from Sydney Mines, N.S., says he has reached out for help, but so far none has arrived.

"I haven't had power for 27 days. I got eight large trees down on my property, three are on my roof," said Dawe.

He is estimating the damage is worth thousands of dollars and will cost more to have the mess cleaned up. Meantime, he says his biggest concern is losing the home he has lived in for 30 years.

"I can't go too much further before I lose it all. If I can get the power back on at least I can get heat in there before mold and mildew sets in," he said.

For now, Dawe has been staying with relatives and checks on his property every day with hopes someone will assist him.

Cape Breton Regional Municipality Mayor Amanda McDougall recently made a call for additional provincial and federal assistance for those in similar situations to Dawe's.

"We're really pushing our colleagues at the federal and provincial level to help use our voices and help people for our community," she said. "We need help and I've been saying that very frankly and honestly, as a municipality we can't do this by ourselves."

Dawe doesn't have insurance, and isn't able to hire a contractor, but has reached out to his local councillor and MLA for help.

"I know I'm not the only unfortunate one in Cape Breton, but I'm worried about the contents of my home now," he said.