

CTV Atlantic





Lunenburg District RCMP say a man has died following a Sunday morning boating accident in Canaan, N.S.

RCMP say they received a call at 7:47 a.m. of a man who had succumbed to injuries he sustained while boating in Hoop Pole Lake in Canaan.

Police say the two occupants of the boat fell into the water when their boat overturned. The 78-year-old Canaan man became trapped under the boat, and his friend was not able to rescue him.

Both men were wearing personal flotation devices at the time of the accident.

Lunenburg District RCMP and Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service continue to investigate.