79-year-old arrested for impaired driving, fleeing from collision: P.E.I. RCMP
P.E.I. RCMP say they have arrested a man for impaired driving after he fled the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Saturday.
In a Saturday news release, police say they responded to a 9-1-1 call from someone who said their car was hit by another vehicle. The driver of the car gave police information which helped them locate the other vehicle, which was found at the owner’s home.
At the home, police arrested the 79-year-old man, who was from Stratford, for impaired driving and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of over 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.
The collision did not result in any injuries.
"PEI residents can be assured the RCMP Provincial Priorities Unit continues to be very active on all Island roads," said Cst. Parsons with the P.E.I. RCMP.
"This is a great example of a person calling 9-1-1 to alert police when they suspected an impaired driver and being able to provide enough information for police to follow up."
