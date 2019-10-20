80-year-old Dieppe woman dies in two-vehicle collision
Police say the passenger of the Chevrolet Cruz, an 80-year-old woman from Dieppe, was pronounced dead at the scene – while the drivers of both cars were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Published Sunday, October 20, 2019 3:26PM ADT
Last Updated Sunday, October 20, 2019 3:42PM ADT
Codiac RCMP report a woman has died as a result of injuries she sustained in a two-vehicle collision on Lewisville Road in Moncton, N.B. on Saturday night.
On Saturday, shortly after 11 p.m., Codiac Regional RCMP responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision. Police believe the collision occurred when a Chevrolet Cruz attempted to make a left turn and collided with a Volkswagen Jetta travelling East on Lewisville Road.
Police say the passenger of the Chevrolet Cruz, an 80-year-old woman from Dieppe, was pronounced dead at the scene – while the drivers of both cars were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say speed is believed to have been a factor.
Police continue to investigate the cause of the collision.