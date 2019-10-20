Codiac RCMP report a woman has died as a result of injuries she sustained in a two-vehicle collision on Lewisville Road in Moncton, N.B. on Saturday night.

On Saturday, shortly after 11 p.m., Codiac Regional RCMP responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision. Police believe the collision occurred when a Chevrolet Cruz attempted to make a left turn and collided with a Volkswagen Jetta travelling East on Lewisville Road.

Police say the passenger of the Chevrolet Cruz, an 80-year-old woman from Dieppe, was pronounced dead at the scene – while the drivers of both cars were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say speed is believed to have been a factor.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the collision.