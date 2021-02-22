Advertisement
81-year-old man charged after allegedly pointing replica handgun at woman's head
To show the public of how realistic these imitation handguns can be, New Glasgow Regional Police have attached photos of the seized Black Beretta Pellet Handgun. (Photo courtesy: New Glasgow Police)
HALIFAX -- An 81-year-old man from Pictou County is facing several charges after allegedly threatening a woman and pointing a replica handgun at her head.
On Saturday, police received information about a weapons complaint that happened at a residence on Frederick Street in New Glasgow, N.S. Police say they learned two women knocked on the door of the home when a man approached them. They say the man reached into his apartment and pointed what appeared to be a handgun at one of the woman's head and threatened to kill them both.
Following a search warrant of the home conducted by the New Glasgow Regional Police, a handgun was seized, which police have confirmed was a black Beretta pellet handgun.
Officers located the suspect on Sunday around 2 p.m. and took him to the New Glasgow Regional Police Station.
He has been charged with two counts of uttering threats, pointing a firearm, careless use of a firearm, and using imitation of a firearm in the commission of an offence.
The 81-year-old man was released from custody on strict conditions and is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court in Pictou, N.S. in May.