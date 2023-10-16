Atlantic

    • 82-year-old N.B. man dies after vehicle-pedestrian collision

    RCMP

    The Caledonia Region RCMP say an 82-year-old man died in a vehicle-pedestrian collision in Boundary Creek, N.B. last week.

    In a news release, police say they responded to reported single-vehicle collision involving a pedestrian and a pickup truck on Highway 2 around 11 p.m. on Friday.

    The pedestrian, an 82-year-old man from Boundary Creek, died at the scene as a result of his injuries, according to police.

    The driver and only occupant of the pickup truck was uninjured.

    “The collision is believed to have occurred when the pickup truck, travelling eastbound on Highway 2, struck the man, who was on the highway at that time,” said Cpl. Kevin Glode with the Caledonia RCMP in the news release.

    Police say an RCMP collision reconstructionist and member of the New Brunswick Coroner’s office are helping with the investigation, which is currently ongoing.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Atlantic Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Government issues travel warning for Lebanon, suggests Canadians leave

    There have now been five Canadians confirmed killed amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, and follow up continues on the cases of three other missing Canadians, the federal government said. A new warning has also been issued for Canadians in Lebanon: 'consider leaving, while commercial means are still available.'

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News