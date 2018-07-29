

CTV Atlantic





Nova Scotia RCMP say an 82-year-old woman from Port Hastings has died after a swimming accident Saturday.

RCMP were called to Port Hood Beach just before 3:30 p.m. after kayakers found the woman unresponsive in the water.

The beach was busy at the time, with many people swimming in the water.

Witnesses say the elderly woman had been swimming off a sandbar when the incident happened.

RCMP say she was at the beach with one other woman, although that person wasn't in the water at the time.

"Kayakers in the area helped to bring an 82-year-old woman to the shoreline, where she was found to be unresponsive,” says N.S. RCMP Cst. Natasha Dantiste. “Attempts were made to resuscitate the woman, but were unsuccessful and she was pronounced deceased at the scene."

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre and the Port Hood fire department also responded to the scene.

This is the fourth death in the waters off Port Hood in a little more than a year.

Last August, a 59-year-old man from Sydney died in a suspected drowning there. And in May 2017, two lobster fishermen died after their boat capsized in the area.

Police say while they were called to the scene Saturday for a suspected drowning. Investigators are now working to determine whether the woman drowned, had a medical emergency in the water, or both.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

The woman's name has not been released.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ryan MacDonald.