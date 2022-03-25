83-year-old Saint John runner a favourite at national event this weekend

One of Saint John, N.B.'s favourite runners will be the hometown favourite this weekend at a national track and field event in the city.

Frank Kelly, who just turned 83 a few days ago, is planning to run a few races at the 2022 Canadian Masters Athletics Indoor Track & Field Championships.

Kelly is accustomed to running much longer distances, having participated in several marathons, including six appearances at the world famous Boston Marathon.

That impressive feat is all the more remarkable because Kelly only began running at the age of 67, inspired by his daughter who’s also an avid runner.

Kelly said he was set to volunteer at this weekend’s national event anyway, so he figured he’d participate too. In addition, Kelly is a key member of the Fundy Fog Chasers running group.

“Just get out there and do what you can and don’t hurt yourself, and pretty soon you’ll feel good doing what you’re doing,” he says.

After this weekend, Kelly will be gearing up to hit the pavement for longer races following two years of pandemic cancellations.