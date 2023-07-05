9,000 turkeys die in Annapolis Valley, N.S. farm fire

A structure fire at a farm in the Annapolis Valley left 9,000 young turkeys dead, says the Canning Volunteer Fire Department chief.

Firefighters were called before 7 a.m. Wednesday with reports of a blaze at a poultry farm in Lower Canard, and 20 fire departments from four counties responded, says fire chief Jeff Skaling.

No people were injured, and 9,000 of the farm’s mature turkeys were saved. The 9,000 turkeys that died in the blaze were just a few weeks old.

Skaling said an excavator was used on site to knock down the fire that destroyed two barns on the property. Firefighters have now left the scene.

