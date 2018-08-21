

A 90-year-old man who was driving the wrong way on Highway 102 died Tuesday afternoon after a collision between his truck and another car.

Police say they received a call at 2:36 p.m. about a small red truck that was travelling south in the northbound lanes of Highway 102 near Millbrook.

“Before police arrived on scene, a collision occurred between the red truck and another vehicle that had been travelling north,” Colchester RCMP said in a news release. “The driver of the truck, a 90 year-old man from Central Onslow, died at the scene.”

Two people in the other car were injured and taken to hospital by paramedics.

The northbound lanes of the highway from Exit 12 at Brookfield all the way to the interchange with Highway 104 were closed for several hours and traffic was rerouted.

An RCMP collision analyst examined the scene as part of the investigation.

“Our thoughts are with the victim's family at this difficult time,” the RCMP said in a news release.