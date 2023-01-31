911 issues fixed in the Maritimes following Tuesday morning outage
911 emergency calling in all three Maritime provinces has been fixed following service issues Tuesday morning.
The Nova Scotia RCMP first warned of the issue in a tweet just after 7 a.m.
An emergency alert was issued in the province, telling people to call their local police, fire and EHS services in the event of an emergency.
The New Brunswick RCMP, as well as police departments in Miramichi, Fredericton and Saint John, were also experiencing technical issues with 911.
The Miramichi Police Force said calls from landlines were not going through, while calls from cell phones were.
The PEI RCMP 911 system was also affected by the outage.
During the outage, police departments provided alternate phone numbers residents could call.
Bell Aliant confirmed it was working to restore 911 service around 8:30 a.m.
About 20 minutes later, the company said that service was restored for Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.
There is no word on the cause of the issue.
Katie Hatfield, a senior manager of communications at Bell Aliant, told CTV Atlantic the company is investigating.
