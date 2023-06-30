94 Roxham Road asylum seekers are in Newfoundland, with sparse federal help: minister
A Newfoundland and Labrador lawyer says the 94 asylum seekers who have arrived in the province from an irregular border crossing in Quebec face immense hurdles, including a lack of federal employees to help them.
Michele Grant said there are no federal immigration officials working in the province who can assist the asylum seekers diverted to St. John's from the Roxham Road crossing.
She said in an interview that the lack of workers will make the difficult process of obtaining a legal right to stay in Canada all the more challenging.
Gerry Byrne, Newfoundland and Labrador's immigration minister, said the federal government needs to have immigration employees in the province who can "pick up the damn phone."
He said in an interview that the province is providing legal services to the asylum seekers, with the hope they'll be able to stay and build lives in Canada's easternmost province.
An email from his department says the asylum seekers arrived on commercial flights that were financed by Ottawa, after the province announced last winter it was willing to accept some asylum seekers who had crossed into Quebec.
Officials with Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2023.
600 arrested, 200 police officers hurt on France's third night of protests over teen's killing
Protesters erected barricades, lit fires and shot fireworks at police who responded with tear gas and water cannons in French streets overnight, as tensions grew over the deadly police shooting of a 17-year-old that has shocked the nation.
Google set to remove news links in Canada, Meta ends contract for journalism fellowship as Bill C-18 fallout continues
Google said Thursday it will remove Canadian news from its platforms and end existing deals with local publishers because of the Liberal government's Online News Act, which forces digital giants to pay media outlets for content they share or otherwise repurpose.
Heritage minister 'surprised' by Google news ban; ambassador says U.S. won't intervene
Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez says he was surprised by Google's announcement that it will cease hosting Canadian news, while the U.S. ambassador says the White House won't intervene, despite concerns from some American lawmakers.
Police identify girl whose remains were found in Toronto dumpster last year
More than a year after police found the remains of a young girl in a dumpster in Toronto, they have finally learned her name.
Drivers of many 1998 to 2016 vehicles eligible in $78 million class action settlements
Drivers of certain 1998 to 2016 vehicles are eligible for a piece of $78 million in settlements related to alleged auto parts price-fixing schemes.
Vancouver and cities in Ontario top list of most expensive places to rent: Kijiji report
According to Kijiji’s rental market report, Vancouver has maintained its position as the priciest city for renting, while eight out of the top 10 most expensive cities to rent are in Ontario.
Toronto
-
-
Ontario may adopt deposit-return system for non-alcoholic beverage containers
Ontario may adopt a deposit-return system for non-alcoholic beverage containers, CTV News Toronto has learned.
-
Sue Johanson, Canada's sex educator, dead at 93
Sue Johanson, Canada's sex educator and trailblazing broadcaster, is dead at 93.
Calgary
-
Severe storm rolls through Calgary, flooding streets and taking out trees
Some Calgarians were drenched in the rain as a sudden, severe thunderstorm hit the city around suppertime on Thursday.
-
Marda Loop businesses call on city for support amid ongoing construction and accessibility concerns
Calgarians driving into the southwest community of Marda Loop will be met with bumper-to-bumper traffic and delays for the next several months, much to the frustration of nearby local businesses.
-
Alberta optimistic about this year's budget forecast despite drop in oil prices
The Alberta government says it ended the 2022-23 budget year with a petro-powered $11.6 billion surplus, up from its third-quarter estimate of $10.4 billion.
Montreal
-
Search dogs find evidence of human remains at site of Montreal's Old Royal Victoria Hospital
Cadaver dogs conducting a search on the grounds of the Old Royal Victoria Hospital in Montreal have discovered evidence of human remains, according to a new report. A group of Indigenous elders alleges that the site contains unmarked graves of Indigenous children who died as a result of mind-control experiments that took place in the 1950s and 1960s.
-
-
Police seek man, 31, missing from Montreal psychiatric hospital
Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public's help locating a potentially dangerous man who went missing from a psychiatric hospital earlier this week. Oumar Sylla, 31, was on an authorized outing from the Institut national de psychiatrie légale Philippe-Pinel on Tuesday, but never returned.
Edmonton
-
RCMP investigating after 'transphobic, homophobic' material left in St. Albert playgrounds
Mounties are on the case of what appears to be a hate crime in St. Albert, after anti-LGBTQ2S+ literature was discovered in two schoolyards in the city just north of Edmonton.
-
A failed sewer installation has left this Alberta village millions of dollars in debt
The summer village of Ma-Me-O Beach on Pigeon Lake is facing a bill for millions of dollars as a result of a failed attempt to install a sewage system in the community.
-
Excavator that damaged east Edmonton overpass to be removed Friday
The excavator that got stuck under a bridge in east Edmonton is scheduled to be removed on Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
-
-
Closure of Sudbury's Maley extension at Frood Road begins next week
Many people in Greater Sudbury will have to change their driving habits for the next few months.
London
-
Heat, humidity and smoke dominate long weekend forecast
The disruption in air quality continues in southern Ontario, including the London region as high levels of air pollution due to smoke from forest fires continues into Friday.
-
Searches planned for two women missing since 1988
Lois Hanna and Lisa Maas never met, but they are linked together forever. The two midwestern Ontario natives both went missing in July of 1988 under suspicious circumstances.
-
Woman arrested following separate LPS fraud investigations
One person is facing charges following two separate fraud investigations by the London Police Service Financial Crime Unit, dating back to 2021.
Winnipeg
-
Man found not guilty in crash that killed two girls on Manitoba highway
A Manitoba family has been left devastated over a not guilty verdict in a crash that killed two young girls in August 2019.
-
'Police are supposed to protect us': Family says police told them alleged break-in was just a mistake
A Winnipeg couple is raising concerns over how Winnipeg police responded to their calls for help, after they interrupted a person allegedly breaking into their home in the middle of the night while they slept.
-
City of Winnipeg to adopt new plain language policy
The City of Winnipeg is looking to start communicating more clearly with its citizens.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING | Police investigating second fatal shooting in Carlington neighbourhood in two days
Ottawa police say a man died from his injuries following an evening shooting in the Carlington neighbourhood, the second fatal shooting in the west-end neighbourhood in two days.
-
Smoky, hazy air remains in Ottawa just ahead of Canada Day
Smoky, hazy air remains in Ottawa just ahead of Canada Day
-
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: June 30-July 2
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the Canada Day long weekend.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan-made TV show features the outdoor adventures of a blind man
Saskatoon’s Ron Walsh is preparing to unveil the second season of his TV show to the world, showcasing our province in a whole new way.
-
'It's so beautiful': Skydiving Sask. seniors soaring through their golden years
Two Prince Albert seniors have crossed an item off their bucket list after they went skydiving near Saskatoon last month.
-
Path cleared for Nordic spa in Saskatoon
A Nordic spa development in the Willows neighbourhood is a step closer to reality after city council approved changes to the area’s community plan on Wednesday.
Vancouver
-
Grocery costs: Why are stores owned by the same companies charging different prices?
The names on the outside are different, but most grocery stores are owned by the same companies — yet CTV News shopped around and found they charge significantly different prices for the same items.
-
'He's a good kid': Neighbours identify victim of fatal Burnaby home invasion
Homicide investigators have been called to Burnaby after a home invasion that left a man dead and a woman injured Thursday morning, according to police.
-
'Reprehensible' lawsuit was attempt to get former owners to pay for home renovations, B.C. judge rules
A B.C. provincial court judge didn't mince words in dismissing a homeowner's lawsuit alleging that the previous owners had fraudulently misrepresented latent electrical defects in the home.
Regina
-
'One of the biggest honours of my life': Regina's police chief bids farewell following 28-year career
Regina's Chief of Police Evan Bray will hand in his badge at the end of the day on Friday after 28 years with the force.
-
Sask. gov't pays down debt with $1.58B surplus, Opposition criticizes lack of affordability
The Government of Saskatchewan has retired over $1 billion of the province's debt after finishing the 2022-23 fiscal year with a large surplus. The Saskatchewan NDP called for the surplus to be used in affordability measures.
-
40-year-old Sask. man dead in Highway 16 crash
A Yorkton man is dead after a crash on Highway 16 near Plunkett.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. ministry warns Vancouver Island travellers to expect delays over Canada Day weekend
The B.C. government is warning travellers on Vancouver Island to plan ahead and prepare for delays as major congestion is expected on the region's highways over the Canada Day long weekend.
-
Reconciliation sparks a reckoning for Canada Day fireworks displays
Chief Don Tom of the Tsartlip First Nation on Vancouver Island says he's been known to "partake" in watching fireworks, as a way to bring families together. But on Canada Day, he wants people to mark the occasion in a different way.
-
'I haven’t slept properly since': Victoria retiree wins $500K lottery prize
A Victoria retiree says more relaxation is in his future after winning a $500,000 lottery prize.