94-year-old baking phenom makes weekly treats for fellow seniors in Halifax
In Winnifred Bowden’s kitchen you’ll always find an array of freshly baked homemade goods, from lemon loaves to peanut butter cookies and blueberry muffins.
“I really love baking, but it's tiresome," said Bowden with a laugh. “I have to take a break sometimes and then I get right back to it.”
The Halifax senior has made a lot of treats over the years. Even at the age of 94, she still bakes several times a week.
“When I get down, I will get my cookbook out and say, ‘What should I make today?’”
Bowden said she learned to bake from several members of her family, including her father and uncle.
She always bakes with others in mind.
In fact, she spends hours every week making treats for fellow seniors at her residence -- something she’s done for the last 30 years.
“To me, they are my second family,” said Bowden.
Her neighbour Ann Duffy says Bowden’s giving and generous spirit uplifts the entire residence.
“I was very sick for a while and she’d bring me breakfast and everything,” said Duffy. “She does that and shares her cooking three to four times a week.”
“My favourite is her banana muffins,” said neighbour Ronald Ranson. “Everything she makes is great.”
Winnifred Bowden (right), a 94-year-old living in Halifax, bakes weekly treats for her fellow residents. (Courtesy: Paul Bowden)
Bowden’s recipes have been featured in a cookbook, and she even holds her own bake sales.
While she says 94 is just another measurement, she doesn’t take it for granted.
“I’m really blessed,” said Bowden. “I thank God every day that he gives me strength to do this.”
