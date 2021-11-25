95 new COVID-19 cases in N.B. as pediatric vaccine bookings increase

HALIFAX -

New Brunswick reported 95 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, along with 44 recoveries, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 743.

According to the province, 28 of the new cases are in the Moncton region (Zone 1), 25 new cases are in Saint John region (Zone 2), and 20 new cases are in Fredericton region (Zone 3), one new cases in both Campbellton region (Zone 5) and Bathurst region (Zone 6), and 20 new cases in Miramichi region (Zone 7).

“Over 50 per cent of today’s cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health “We are continuing to see a lot of new cases and I cannot stress enough how important it is for people to follow Public Health advice; stay home when you are not feeling well.”

CASE BREAKDOWN

There are 18 people in intensive care, and another 36 in hospital.

There is currently one person 19 or under in the hospital.

To date, 552,442 COVID-19 tests has been conducted in New Brunswick.

CASE LOCATIONS

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 2,418 confirmed cases (258 active case)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 1,031 confirmed cases (163 active case)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 1,596 confirmed cases (177 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 1,462 confirmed cases (7 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 689 confirmed cases (3 active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 313 confirmed cases (11 active case)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 479 confirmed cases (124 active case)

VACCINATION UPDATE

The province says 87.7 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 93.5 per cent have received their first dose of a vaccine.

Since Tuesday, New Brunswick says more than 8,300 COVID-19 appointments were booked for children five to 11 to receive their first dose of the vaccine.

“I am glad to see so many parents and guardians booking vaccination appointments for their children,” said Dr. Russell “It is important that we protect New Brunswickers against this virus, and having as many eligible residents as possible vaccinated is a significant factor in keeping us all safe.”

Additional clinics for children have been added in Moncton region and Fredericton region.

The province says more than 130 pharmacies will also take part in dispensing doses of the pediatric vaccine in December.

POTENTIAL PUBLIC EXPOSURES

A full list of potential COVID-19 exposure notifications in New Brunswick can be found on the province's website.

Anyone with symptoms of the virus, as well as anyone who has been at the site of a possible public exposure, is urged to request a test online or call Tele-Care at 811 to get an appointment.