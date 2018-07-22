

CTV Atlantic





UPPER TANTALLON, N.S. - A 25-year-old Tantallon man is in custody after hitting a power pole in his pick-up truck while driving impaired with a prohibited firearm on board early Saturday morning.

Police say at approximately 7:15 a.m. Halifax District RCMP responded to single vehicle collision on Peggy’s Cove road.

When officers arrived they found a power pole severed, the man was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was not injured in the accident.

He was arrested for impaired driving, and following a preliminary investigation, a firearm was seized by police.

The man remains in custody and will appear in Halifax Provincial Court Monday morning on charges of impaired driving and posession of an unlawful firearm.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.