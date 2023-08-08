A 26-year-old man has died after aggravated assault in downtown Halifax: police

Halifax police say a 26-year-old man has died after an aggravated assault in the city’s downtown over the weekend.

Police say they received a report of a disturbance by Halifax’s waterfront in the 1500 block of Lower Water Street Sunday at about 9:40 p.m., and officers found an unresponsive man on the boardwalk.

The man was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police reported he had died Monday night.

Halifax police say the investigation is in its early stages and further updates will be provided when available.

