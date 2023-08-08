A 26-year-old man has died after aggravated assault in downtown Halifax: police
Halifax police say a 26-year-old man has died after an aggravated assault in the city’s downtown over the weekend.
Police say they received a report of a disturbance by Halifax’s waterfront in the 1500 block of Lower Water Street Sunday at about 9:40 p.m., and officers found an unresponsive man on the boardwalk.
The man was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police reported he had died Monday night.
Halifax police say the investigation is in its early stages and further updates will be provided when available.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Prince Harry and Meghan purchase screen rights to Canadian author's book
A Canadian author says a production company belonging to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has bought the screen rights for her romantic novel.
Dog walker 'ignored' warning not to approach black bear, says B.C. photographer
A wildlife photographer based in Whistler, B.C., is speaking out about bear safety after watching a woman with a dog approach a young black bear – even after being warned to keep away.
Canada's tourism slowing down again since pandemic lockdowns lifted, new report finds
Canada’s tourism sector seems to be slowing down again, following a brisk recovery when COVID-19 lockdowns lifted, a new report found.
Canadians reassured to see military helping during local emergencies, Blair says
Defence Minister Bill Blair says Canadians want to see the military come to their aid during natural disasters, and the Armed Forces will remain a key part of the government's response.
Russian missiles kill 7 in Ukrainian city and Kyiv accuses Moscow of targeting rescue workers
The death toll from two Russian missile strikes that hit apartment blocks and other buildings in an eastern Ukrainian city climbed to seven, with 81 people injured, authorities said Tuesday, as officials accused the Kremlin's forces of targeting rescue workers.
These are the Canadian cities where homes are most affordable
Canadians earning average incomes may struggle to afford homes in the country’s urban centres, but new research is highlighting real estate markets where homes are within reach.
Mourners gather in Ireland to pay their respects to singer Sinead O'Connor
Fans lined the streets of Sinead O'Connor's former hometown in Ireland on Tuesday to bid farewell to the elfin singer who left a big impression on her devoted followers and the music world.
A new COVID-19 variant has emerged. Here's what we know about EG.5 so far
A new COVID-19 variant has emerged, serving as a reminder that the coronavirus continues to mutate and spread around the world, disproportionately affecting vulnerable populations.
Wegovy shown to reduce risk of heart attack, stroke in major cardiovascular trial
The weight loss drug Wegovy was shown to reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke or heart disease-related death by 20% in a major clinical trial in people with cardiovascular disease, the first to show a weight loss drug alone can have such protective effects.
Toronto
-
One person dead following 2-vehicle crash in Caledon
One person has died after the drivers of a car and a tractor trailer collided early Tuesday morning in Caledon.
-
House from 2010 cult film for sale in Toronto
A house featured in the 2010 cult hit film Scott Pilgrim vs. The World is for sale in Toronto.
-
Three arrested Sunday amid ongoing protest against Toronto Eritrean festival
Toronto Police say three people were arrested and later released unconditionally at a Sunday protest outside a downtown hotel connected to a controversial Eritrean festival.
Calgary
-
Calgarians mark Heritage Day by learning about Alberta’s culture, history
Many Calgarians are spending Heritage Day with their loved ones, learning about the province’s culture and history.
-
A new COVID-19 variant has emerged. Here's what we know about EG.5 so far
A new COVID-19 variant has emerged, serving as a reminder that the coronavirus continues to mutate and spread around the world, disproportionately affecting vulnerable populations.
-
No one hit when shots fired in northeast Calgary
No one was hit by bullets when shots were fired in the northeast Calgary community of Temple Monday afternoon.
Montreal
-
Woman, 84, dies in hospital after being hit by TMR tow truck, husband in critical condition
The woman, 84, who was hit by a tow truck in the Montreal on-island suburb of TMR has died in the hospital. Her husband remains in critical condition.
-
Fire breaks out in pastry shop in downtown Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu
A fire at the old Boulangerie Bissonnette in downtown Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu spread to neighbouring buildings that needed to be evacuated. No one was injured.
-
Quebec provincial police reports 22 deaths during the construction holiday
The particularly deadly toll of the most recent construction holiday was confirmed on Tuesday morning by Quebec's provincial police (SQ), which reported 18 deaths on the province's road network and four deaths on the recreation and tourism network in its report for the last two weeks.
Edmonton
-
Parking woes plague neighbourhoods adjacent to Edmonton Heritage Festival
Tens of thousands of people flooded this year's Edmonton Heritage Festival, some of them looking for parking in nearby neighbourhoods — and leaving residents without a place to park their vehicles.
-
Motorcyclist dead in 2-vehicle crash at Blackfalds
One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Blackfalds on Monday.
-
Russian missiles kill 7 in Ukrainian city and Kyiv accuses Moscow of targeting rescue workers
The death toll from two Russian missile strikes that hit apartment blocks and other buildings in an eastern Ukrainian city climbed to seven, with 81 people injured, authorities said Tuesday, as officials accused the Kremlin's forces of targeting rescue workers.
Northern Ontario
-
A new COVID-19 variant has emerged. Here's what we know about EG.5 so far
A new COVID-19 variant has emerged, serving as a reminder that the coronavirus continues to mutate and spread around the world, disproportionately affecting vulnerable populations.
-
Most Ontario drivers consider speeding a problem, survey finds
A recently study, found that 51 per cent of Ontario drivers consider speeding as a big problem within the province.
-
Wildfire risks increasing across northern Ont.
There 27 active wildfires in the Northeast Region and fire hazard risk across the region is moderate to high, officials say.
London
-
Charges laid after early morning traffic stop
Several items were seized as part of the stop, including a phone, a scale and suspected drugs.
-
A new COVID-19 variant has emerged. Here's what we know about EG.5 so far
A new COVID-19 variant has emerged, serving as a reminder that the coronavirus continues to mutate and spread around the world, disproportionately affecting vulnerable populations.
-
OPP issue warning regarding recent break and enters
Elgin County OPP is asking the public to be on the lookout for a black Ford F150, no tailgate, with the license plate 2662FW.
Winnipeg
-
Province-wide Liquor Mart strike to start Tuesday
Manitoba Liquor Mart employees are going on strike as of Tuesday morning.
-
'Historical building brought back to life': Classic hotel restored in Wasagaming
A historic hotel in the Clear Lake area has been restored to its former glory.
-
House goes up in flames in Winnipeg's North End
A house in Winnipeg’s North End went up in flames on Monday night.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What you need to know about LRT and R1 buses today
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the resumption of LRT service on the Confederation Line today.
-
Ottawa police investigating after person dragged by car near NAC
Ottawa police are looking for witnesses to a bizarre incident near the National Arts Centre on Saturday.
-
Ottawa's Henry Mews returns from Hlinka Gretzky Cup with gold medal
The Ottawa 67's Henry Mews returns to Ottawa fresh off a championship win at the Hlinka Gretkzy Cup.
Saskatoon
-
FSIN calls for action after Indigenous woman allegedly threatened at gunpoint
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) is calling for an arrest to be made after an Indigenous woman was allegedly threatened at gunpoint near Pierceland, Sask.
-
Special air quality statements in effect for southern Sask.
Northwesterly winds are yet again leading to reduced visibility and air quality concerns for southern Saskatchewan.
-
A new COVID-19 variant has emerged. Here's what we know about EG.5 so far
A new COVID-19 variant has emerged, serving as a reminder that the coronavirus continues to mutate and spread around the world, disproportionately affecting vulnerable populations.
Vancouver
-
Dog walker 'ignored' warning not to approach black bear, says B.C. photographer
A wildlife photographer based in Whistler, B.C., is speaking out about bear safety after watching a woman with a dog approach a young black bear – even after being warned to keep away.
-
Some spectators, restaurants unhappy with new Vancouver Pride Parade route
Thousands gathered for Vancouver’s annual Pride Parade Sunday, lining the streets of Pacific Boulevard – but not all were fans of the changes to this year's route.
-
No refund for B.C. mom who lost childcare after refusing to vaccinate kids, tribunal rules
A mother who lost two sought-after childcare spaces after refusing to vaccinate her children against COVID-19 is not entitled to a refund, B.C.'s small claims tribunal has ruled.
Regina
-
Special air quality statements in effect for southern Sask.
Northwesterly winds are yet again leading to reduced visibility and air quality concerns for southern Saskatchewan.
-
FSIN calls for action after Indigenous woman allegedly threatened at gunpoint
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) is calling for an arrest to be made after an Indigenous woman was allegedly threatened at gunpoint near Pierceland, Sask.
-
A new COVID-19 variant has emerged. Here's what we know about EG.5 so far
A new COVID-19 variant has emerged, serving as a reminder that the coronavirus continues to mutate and spread around the world, disproportionately affecting vulnerable populations.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C.'s low-income renters facing hurdles while trying to access free AC units
Landlords are creating hurdles for some vulnerable people in B.C. who are trying to access a free air conditioner through a new government initiative, according to advocates.
-
Ryan Reynolds to receive Order of British Columbia, province announces on B.C. Day
Actor Ryan Reynolds tops the list of 14 notable British Columbians who will receive the province's highest honour this year.
-
Wildfire near Princeton, B.C., forces evacuation of music festival
A wildfire discovered west of Princeton, B.C., Sunday evening forced the evacuation of a nearby music festival, according to local officials.