A 50/50 draw in Cape Breton sees big winners
There was a line-up of people dropping off tickets on Sunday at the Membertou Sport and Wellness Centre.
Everyone was hoping to cash-in on the big prize in the Cape Breton Minor Hockey Partners 50/50 draw.
“It would be nice. I think everyone is hoping to win, but I would settle for selling the winner. I have a lot of people who have stakes in this and think I’m going to be the one to sell the winner,” said ticket seller Lisa MacDonald.
Last year's winner took home more than $103,000.
Sydney Minor Hockey President David Jamael says the anticipation has been growing all week, but his association is already seeing the benefits.
“Sydney Minor Hockey has been able to reduce our registration fees. We've been able to pay for referees, so teams don't have to do other fundraising. We've been able to lower our rep fees for our rep teams, so it's done tremendous things for the hockey players,” said Jamael.
In Glace Bay, N.S. the ticket drum was filling up quickly for their draw.
“Somebody's life is really going to change here today. Someone is going to get an excellent Christmas present,” said Glace Bay Minor Hockey President James Edwards.
Edwards says this year is a time people need a little boost more than ever.
“Between the price of gas, and oil, and the Fiona clean-up that's been ongoing, this win today is going to help an awful lot of people,” he said.
Along with the jackpot, there were extra cash draws and tickets to the World Juniors in Halifax.
“We sold 7,264 tickets. It's a lot of writing, but used a few labels too,” said ticket seller Darrell MacAulay.
The draw has been helping families financially since its inception. Allowing more youth the chance to hit the ice and play Canada's game.
“It's a big financial burden you don't have to worry about when you put your child in hockey in Glace Bay,” said MacAulay.
North Sydney and New Waterford Minor Hockey associations also held cash draws Sunday.
The 50/50 ticket has become a popular way to fundraise, with the biggest jackpot in Glace Bay worth more than $187,000.
Melanie MacDonald of Port Hood won $187,984 in the Glace Bay draw, while Mary Sanipass of Eskasoni cashed in on $95,518 in the Sydney 50/50.
