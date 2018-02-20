

CTV Atlantic





Monday wasn’t a normal day at the office for two Halifax police officers, who helped deliver a woman’s baby girl in her living room.

Const. Kali MacDonald and Const. Hannah Burridge attended the home in the 3500 block of Lynch Street around 9:20 a.m.

“Our dispatcher came over the air and said ... "How would you feel about going to assist paramedics in delivering a baby?" Const. MacDonald said. “Obviously we jumped on that opportunity and we rushed over there.”

The officers say when they walked in the living room, the mother was already in labour.

“It was a pretty emotional experience,” said Const. Burridge. “The parents were incredibly brave considering that this was not exactly how they had planned things to go.”

The baby girl was delivered within 24 minutes of the officers arriving at the home.

“I snatched up the baby and made sure that I was in a position to cuddle and comfort and make sure it was healthy and happy. It was a beautiful moment for sure,” said Const. MacDonald.

The pair says it was a shift like no other.

“I remember just getting a grin saying, ‘Oh wow, this is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that not many police officers will ever get to experience,” Const. Hannah Burridge said.

“Often when police go on a call, it's not always a happy feeling afterwards,” said Const. MacDonald. “So to walk away from a situation feeling good, it's beautiful. It was one of those shifts you'll remember for the rest of your career.”

This was only the third time Halifax Regional Police has helped in a delivery that they can recall. Const. MacDonald is a former paramedic, so this was actually delivery number three while on the job.

Both officers say the paramedics deserve a big mention too.

“It's a feeling like no other to be there for such a life-changing moment, not only for that family but for myself and my partner,” said Const. Burridge.

The officers say the baby and mother are doing “fabulous” and couldn’t be happier.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Brown.