'A big issue': Sports struggle to find ice time in the HRM

Hurricane Fiona knocked out the power and therefore the ability to maintain ice at the Zatzman Sportsplex in Dartmouth, N.S., but Thursday it was put back in.

The move adds one more ice surface into the mix for sports struggling to find enough ice hours to run programs.

“With the ice surfaces that we have this year and the availability, we were awarded 34 hours of ice for 242 players,” says Karen Hicks, the president of the Harbour City Lakers Ringette Association (HCL).

The problem is, six of those hours are at a private arena that doesn’t follow the city’s ice allocation rules – meaning the HCL gets 28 hours of ice for the week.

It’s the same story in hockey.

“It’s definitely a big issue right now, finding any type of ice time,” says the president of the Dartmouth Whalers Hockey Association, Phil Power, whose organization has 650 registered players.

Power says the city needs a new, four-ice pad minimum to meet the demand.

“The Whalers themselves have roughly 85 to 90 hours of ice time we require. Unfortunately, we’re not even close to getting that from HRM this year, we’re at about 70 hours of ice so we’re short about 15 to 20 right off the bat.”

HRM spokesperson Klara Needler says the city distributes 1,200 hours of ice time each week with the prime time hours of 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. being the most popular.

“So far this year, the municipality has not seen a greater demand for ice in comparison to previous years,” says Needler.

The city reduced the cost of non-prime time hours by 50 per cent to encourage groups to use the less desirable times when the ice is empty.

“Non-prime hours are from Mondays to Fridays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. then from 10 p.m. until midnight,” Needler says.

Hicks says that’s a tough time slot for kids in school and not really an option.

She says it’s not ideal, but the association can get by with the ice time they have, anything less however will have negative effects on players.

“Right now, I would say that it’s not hurting long-term development. But it’s going to if it’s not addressed fairly quickly,” says Hicks.

HRM runs 14 arenas housing 21 ice surfaces. Needler says staff have determined an additional arena is not needed at this time and that the issue will be revisited in 2024.