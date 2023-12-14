'A bucket and a net and you're in business': Looming tensions in Maritime eel fishery
Commercial harvesters of baby eels in the Maritimes say there's little hope the poaching and violence that forced the closure of the lucrative fishery last season will subside in 2024.
The federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans closed the fishery for the tiny, translucent fish known as elvers on April 15 after reports of violence related to unauthorized fishing. There were accusations of assault and even shots fired along coastal rivers in parts of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.
The increased illegal activity comes as demand grows for the young eels, which are sold live to aquaculture operations in Asian markets such as China and Japan, where they are grown for food. Prices had reached as high as $5,000 per kilogram in 2022, partly because sources for the fish species in Europe and Asia had begun to dry up.
"We don't see any change at all that gives us hope for a more peaceful fishery," Stanley King, a commercial licence-holder from Nova Scotia, said in a recent interview.
"I certainly do think (next season) could end up being worse. A lot of poachers were successful last year, so they have that on their mind. As of now, the price has increased, and that is one of the things that attracts poachers to this industry, the other being a low barrier to entry -- basically you only need a bucket and a net, and you're in business."
In an appearance last week before a House of Commons committee, King outlined the problems plaguing the fishery including the unregulated participation of Indigenous fishers -- who claim a treaty right to fish -- non-Indigenous poachers and what he called the growing influence of organized crime and of Chinese buyers in the illegal exporting of the fish.
"Chinese buyers readily buy black and grey market elvers from anyone who pays in cash, which has opened the door to global organized crime," King told the committee.
The committee was also told by Rick Perkins, a Nova Scotia Conservative MP, that intimidation around the illegal fishery had grown to the point where both he and his wife received death threats. Meanwhile, during testimony in late November, the committee heard from Daniel Anson, of Canada Border Services, who said the agency did not intercept any illegal elver shipments in 2023.
"It is obviously a systemic problem," King told The Canadian Press about what he maintains is lax enforcement by federal authorities.
Last season Ottawa allocated 14 per cent of the commercial quota to Indigenous fishers in recognition of the treaty right to make a moderate living from fishing. New Brunswick's Wolastoqey Nation, which represents six bands, holds one commercial licence, while another is held by several Mi'kmaq First Nations in Nova Scotia. However many bands in that province refuse to enter into agreements with the federal department.
In a statement, the six Wolastoqey Nation chiefs noted their fishers didn't get the opportunity to harvest any of their authorized quota this year because the fishery was closed before the season in their area had even opened.
"It is (the Fisheries Department) that is mismanaging this fishery, not First Nations," the chiefs said. "We continue to work with (the Fisheries Department) to find a solution that respects the inherent rights of our nation and our members to a full, well-managed elver fishery." The chiefs said they have shared a complete elver management plan with federal officials.
The federal Fisheries Department confirmed in an email that it is conducting a "comprehensive review" of the management of the elver fishery.
"The purpose of the review is to identify improvements to the management and enforcement of the fishery that will support the conservation of the American eel and support a safe and more orderly fishery," the department said. The species was designated as threatened by the Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada in 2012
The review is to look at how the number of authorized participants in the fishery can be increased and how regulations can be strengthened to improve the tracing of the catch from harvest to export.
But Rick Williams, a former deputy minister of policy and priorities with the Nova Scotia government who advises fishing organizations, shares fears that the situation could get worse this spring because more people want in on a valuable fishery that had been rather obscure since its beginnings about 25 years ago.
"So many people now know about it," said Williams, who added that it's difficult to police a fishery that occurs at night and on dozens of small tidal rivers. He said enforcement is "going to take more resources than have been invested in the past and new methods."
Ottawa has issued a total of nine licences for operations in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick with a total quota of 9,960 kilograms that has been in place since 2005.
Brian Giroux, who holds a licence in Nova Scotia, said the fishery has become a "public safety issue" and he characterized the upcoming season as a "disaster waiting to happen." Still, he said in an interview that his co-op of 16 fishers intends to be on the river when the season opens in late March or early April.
"We're going to go fishing, and we are going to protect our interests come hell or high water," Giroux said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2023.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic Top Stories
-
-
AGING IN CANADA
AGING IN CANADA 'It will get worse over the next 10 to 15 years': What to expect from Canada's labour market as the workforce ages
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING House committee recommends sanctions, not resignation for Speaker Fergus
House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus appears poised to hold on to the speakership despite the controversy over his 'inappropriate' personal video message to a long-time Liberal friend, as MPs have passed a report calling on him to pay a fine and apologize again, rather than resign.
AGING IN CANADA 'It will get worse over the next 10 to 15 years': What to expect from Canada's labour market as the workforce ages
There will likely be more Canadians leaving the workforce than entering it over the next few decades as the country's senior population grows, according to new data from Statistics Canada. Experts say this will not only exacerbate existing labour shortages, but could result in higher wages for employees.
WATCH LIVE Doug Ford expected to announce beer and wine sales coming to Ontario convenience stores
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce today the government's plan to expand sales of beer and wine.
At least one Canadian airline will be gone within two years, Porter CEO predicts
Porter Airlines CEO Michael Deluce says the travel market is too small to keep all of Canada's airlines afloat for two more years, even as several embark on swift expansion plans -- Porter most of all.
Out-of-province students will now have to pay $12K to study in Quebec
The Quebec government has officially revealed how much out-of-province students will have to pay if they want to study in the province.
TREND LINE 'Belt tightening': Canadians spending less this holiday, worried about the economy in 2024, Nanos survey shows
Canadians are tightening their belts this holiday season, spending less overall than they did at the same time last year while worrying about how they will fare financially in 2024, according to new data from Nanos Research.
Israel vows to keep fighting after one of the deadliest single battles of war with Hamas
Israel has vowed to keep fighting in Gaza until it crushes Hamas after one of the deadliest single battles of the war for its soldiers, even as it faces mounting international calls for a cease-fire and unease on the part of its closest ally, the United States.
Putin says there will be no peace in Ukraine until goals are achieved, while offering rare details
Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed that there would be no peace in Ukraine until his goals are achieved and said those objectives remain unchanged at a year-end news conference.
How to find out if you're eligible for compensation in the Canada-wide LifeLabs settlement
Canadian LifeLabs customers who had their data breached in a 2019 cyberattack may be eligible for compensation after an Ontario court certified a class-action settlement in October.
Toronto
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Doug Ford expected to announce beer and wine sales coming to Ontario convenience stores
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce today the government's plan to expand sales of beer and wine.
-
Small Ontario town to sell off plots of land for just $10
A small town in northern Ontario will offer up plots of land for just $10 in the new year to keep the dream of homeownership alive.
-
Toronto man wins $68-million in Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot
A Toronto resident just got a whole lot richer.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Shooting under investigation after victim goes looking for help at northeast Calgary hospital
Calgary police are investigating the city's latest shooting where it's believed the victim drove himself to get help at the Peter Lougheed Centre early Thursday.
-
Mediation for class-action sex abuse lawsuit against Calgary Stampede begins
The two-day mediation process is scheduled to take place Dec. 14 and 15 at the Calgary Courts Centre.
-
Case of alleged Alberta high school locker room assault to return to court in January
The case of four members of an Alberta high school football team charged with the sexual assault of a teammate last month has been adjourned until next month as defence lawyers await a 'voluminous' amount of material from the Crown.
Montreal
-
Out-of-province students will now have to pay $12K to study in Quebec
The Quebec government has officially revealed how much out-of-province students will have to pay if they want to study in the province.
-
Montreal missed out on Taylor Swift Eras Tour stop because of Olympic Stadium's condition: minister
Quebec's tourism minister confirmed the news that Swifties didn't want to hear: Montreal missed out on a chance to host Taylor Swift for her highly anticipated Eras Tour. The reason: the deteriorating condition of Montreal's Olympic Stadium.
-
Canadian man with criminal record killed at a gym in Mexican resort of Cancun
A Canadian man with a criminal record in his home country has been killed in a shooting at a mall in the Caribbean coast resort of Cancun, Mexican authorities said Wednesday.
Edmonton
-
'Blindsided': Owners of evacuated Edmonton condo receive bills for up to $12K
Residents of a north Edmonton condo building that was evacuated earlier this year due to structural concerns say they've received bills for thousands of dollars after a special assessment was done on the building.
-
Alberta criticizes federal push to curtail oil and natural gas use at COP28 summit
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she was encouraged by the success of her province and Saskatchewan to push back “against the voices of those obsessed” with phasing out oil and natural gas at the COP28 climate summit held in Dubai by the United Nations.
-
Case of alleged Alberta high school locker room assault to return to court in January
The case of four members of an Alberta high school football team charged with the sexual assault of a teammate last month has been adjourned until next month as defence lawyers await a 'voluminous' amount of material from the Crown.
Northern Ontario
-
How to find out if you're eligible for compensation in the Canada-wide LifeLabs settlement
Canadian LifeLabs customers who had their data breached in a 2019 cyberattack may be eligible for compensation after an Ontario court certified a class-action settlement in October.
-
Notorious Sudbury murderer faces new investigation in North Bay
North Bay police have confirmed that Robert Steven Wright is facing a new criminal investigation.
-
3 charged in Cochrane drug bust, fentanyl and cocaine seized
A southern Ont. man and two local residents are charged with drug trafficking after a raid in Cochrane on Wednesday revealed $72,500 in fentanyl and cocaine, police say.
London
-
Charting systems coming back online after cyberattack at five southwestern Ontario hospitals
Charting systems are back online and core clinical systems are next, according to a joint news release from five southwestern Ontario hospitals.
-
Job cuts at Middlesex-London Health Unit
Despite increased funding from the province and municipalities, the organization is facing a budget shortfall of 2.6 to 2.8 million dollars in 2024.
-
Do you know this man? He’s wanted by London, Ont. police in connection to a downtown assault
The suspect is described as White with a slim build, standing at about 5’6” with dark brown or black hair.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg's iconic 'Nutty Club' to shut down in the New Year
After more than 100 years, Winnipeg's iconic 'Nutty Club' candy brand is set to shut down in the New Year.
-
Mandate to expand liquor retail in Manitoba raises concern with beer vendor
Manitobans could have more places to pick up a cold one in the near future and not all are toasting to the news.
-
'Economic circumstances have changed': Manitoba unions call on NDP to reverse provincial tax cuts to fulfill election promises
Manitoba’s largest unions are concerned the NDP government will be unable to fulfill its promises as a result of the most recent financial data, according to an open letter published Wednesday
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING City of Ottawa opening 2023 vacant unit tax declarations early
Residents of Ottawa who want to get their vacant unit tax declarations out of the way before the new year will be able to do so as of today.
-
Ottawa radio icon Ken 'The General' Grant has died
Ken "The General" Grant, one of the icons of the Ottawa airwaves, has died at the age of 88.
-
Housing prices to rise 4.5 per cent in Ottawa in 2024, Royal LePage says
Housing prices will increase by an average of 4.5 per cent in Ottawa by the end of 2024 as the real estate market returns closer to normal next year, according to Royal LePage.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Mountie killed man in self-defence, lawyers argue
The Crown says a Saskatchewan Mountie brought his lover to a secluded area to kill him, but his lawyers say he shot the man in self-defence.
-
'Science wasn't taught': Sask. children's advocate finds independent schools are failing students
The Saskatchewan Advocate for Children and Youth is making a series of recommendations to the provincial government to improve oversight at independent schools.
-
Sask. teachers' union says labour disruption is 'virtually inevitable'
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) says labour disruption is "virtually inevitable" after a lack of progress over five days of meetings with a labour ministry conciliation board.
Vancouver
-
B.C. court decision explains story behind $750K listing for half of 5-bedroom Richmond house
A recent B.C. Supreme Court decision is shedding some light on a bizarre real estate listing offering "undivided half interest" in a five-bedroom home in Richmond for $750,000.
-
Grieving Langley mom fights to get pro-suicide website shut down
They are disturbing websites that encourage vulnerable people to take their own lives. And yet, they are not blocked in Canada. A grieving Langley mother wants to change that.
-
B.C. truck driver receives fine, driving prohibition for role in cyclist's death
A judge sentenced Robert McIntyre to a $1,150 fine and a one-year driving prohibition, with exemptions, on Wednesday for his role in the June 29, 2022 fatal collision with a cyclist, 28-year-old University of British Columbia student Agustin Beltran.
Regina
-
'Renewed hope': Victim of alleged Prairie Boy Windows fraud speaks out after arrest made
Adam Beadle is one of the many unhappy customers who approached Prairie Boy Windows for work on his home. After putting down a $1,500 deposit, he never heard from the contractor again.
-
Following fire, Regina Battery Depot to re-open at different location, some layoffs issued
After a fire forced the temporary closure of Regina Battery Depot (RBD), the store will re-open at a different location, with adjustments to business operations.
-
Regina city manager appointed new chair of interim REAL board
Regina’s city manager Niki Anderson has been appointed as the new chair of the interim Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) board of directors.
Vancouver Island
-
Mounties seek suspect after $20K in jewelry stolen from Langford store
Mounties in Langford, B.C., are searching for a man who allegedly stole $20,000 worth of merchandise from a jewelry store.
-
B.C. drug smuggler fled to India to avoid 15-year prison sentence: RCMP
Canadian authorities are asking Interpol to issue a "red notice" for the arrest of a Surrey, B.C., man who was convicted of smuggling cocaine into Canada but allegedly fled to India to avoid prison.
-
The Geminids meteor shower will peak this week. Here's what causes it and how to see it
On Wednesday night, the Geminids meteor shower, one of the biggest meteor showers of the year, will begin to light up the night sky. To see it, all you need is a good view and a deck chair.