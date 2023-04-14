A clear Friday night in the Maritimes will be great for planet viewing

With low pressure off to the east and high pressure building from the west, a mostly clear sky is expected Friday night over the Maritimes.

Mostly clear skies Friday night offer favourable conditions for some planet and star gazing in the Maritimes.There are a couple of bright objects visible in the night sky. Let’s start with the object commonly known as the “morning star” -- the planet Venus. Venus is the second brightest object in the night sky, second only to the Moon. The planet can be spotted shortly after sunset over the western horizon. It will be low on the horizon by 10 p.m. and sets near 11:32 p.m. If you spot Venus, take a gander a bit higher in the sky and to the left. You may be able to spot a second planet, Mars, although it will be fainter. For the early risers, Saturn can be spotted, paired with the rising waning crescent moon, over the southeastern horizon just before dawn. The rising sun will make Saturn disappear but the crescent moon will hang low in the southern sky through Saturday morning.

If you are out doing some stargazing late at night or early morning, plan on wearing something a bit warmer. Clear skies and low humidity will allow most low temperature to fall into a range of a few degrees below to just a few degrees above freezing Friday night.

Clear conditions are expected, but with temperatures that will fall quickly into the low-to-mid single digits by late evening.High pressure building into the Maritimes also favours a sunny start to the weekend. Mostly sunny conditions are expected, along with high temperatures reaching the low-to-mid teens, for most of the Maritimes Saturday. Parts of southwestern New Brunswick and southwestern Nova Scotia could even reach the high teens. Highs held a bit cooler, 6 to 10 degrees, are expected for Prince Edward Island and eastern Nova Scotia, including Cape Breton, due to a northerly breeze that will continue to blow off of ocean waters hovering between 1 and 3 degrees. Enjoying the sun? Remember that the UV index has climbed into the high range so consider some skin protection.

Lots of April sunshine is forecasted for Saturday. Temperatures will be a bit cooler for P.E.I. and eastern areas of Nova Scotia including Cape Breton in a northerly breeze.There will be some change in weather conditions for Sunday. A low-pressure system on the U.S. eastern seaboard will spill in some cloud from the south. The cloudiness will increase the most and earliest on Sunday for southwestern New Brunswick and southwestern Nova Scotia where it will also be accompanied by about a 30 per cent chance of showers. Despite the change in cloud cover, most high temperatures should still reach the low-to-mid teens on Sunday. It will be cooler, 8 to 10 degrees, on the coastlines of southwestern New Brunswick and southwestern Nova Scotia.

High pressures moves to our east on Sunday allowing for cloud off a low pressure system to increase from the south.I will have the outlook into next week, updates, and regional weather conditions on CTV News Atlantic 5, 6, and 11:30 p.m.