A clear Friday night in the Maritimes will be great for planet viewing
With low pressure off to the east and high pressure building from the west, a mostly clear sky is expected Friday night over the Maritimes.
Mostly clear skies Friday night offer favourable conditions for some planet and star gazing in the Maritimes.There are a couple of bright objects visible in the night sky. Let’s start with the object commonly known as the “morning star” -- the planet Venus. Venus is the second brightest object in the night sky, second only to the Moon. The planet can be spotted shortly after sunset over the western horizon. It will be low on the horizon by 10 p.m. and sets near 11:32 p.m. If you spot Venus, take a gander a bit higher in the sky and to the left. You may be able to spot a second planet, Mars, although it will be fainter. For the early risers, Saturn can be spotted, paired with the rising waning crescent moon, over the southeastern horizon just before dawn. The rising sun will make Saturn disappear but the crescent moon will hang low in the southern sky through Saturday morning.
If you are out doing some stargazing late at night or early morning, plan on wearing something a bit warmer. Clear skies and low humidity will allow most low temperature to fall into a range of a few degrees below to just a few degrees above freezing Friday night.
Clear conditions are expected, but with temperatures that will fall quickly into the low-to-mid single digits by late evening.High pressure building into the Maritimes also favours a sunny start to the weekend. Mostly sunny conditions are expected, along with high temperatures reaching the low-to-mid teens, for most of the Maritimes Saturday. Parts of southwestern New Brunswick and southwestern Nova Scotia could even reach the high teens. Highs held a bit cooler, 6 to 10 degrees, are expected for Prince Edward Island and eastern Nova Scotia, including Cape Breton, due to a northerly breeze that will continue to blow off of ocean waters hovering between 1 and 3 degrees. Enjoying the sun? Remember that the UV index has climbed into the high range so consider some skin protection.
Lots of April sunshine is forecasted for Saturday. Temperatures will be a bit cooler for P.E.I. and eastern areas of Nova Scotia including Cape Breton in a northerly breeze.There will be some change in weather conditions for Sunday. A low-pressure system on the U.S. eastern seaboard will spill in some cloud from the south. The cloudiness will increase the most and earliest on Sunday for southwestern New Brunswick and southwestern Nova Scotia where it will also be accompanied by about a 30 per cent chance of showers. Despite the change in cloud cover, most high temperatures should still reach the low-to-mid teens on Sunday. It will be cooler, 8 to 10 degrees, on the coastlines of southwestern New Brunswick and southwestern Nova Scotia.
High pressures moves to our east on Sunday allowing for cloud off a low pressure system to increase from the south.I will have the outlook into next week, updates, and regional weather conditions on CTV News Atlantic 5, 6, and 11:30 p.m.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Dates of foreign interference briefings revealed, as Telford testifies
In documents provided ahead of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's chief of staff Katie Telford's testimony, his national security and intelligence adviser revealed the dates of foreign interference briefings provided to the prime minister, his office, cabinet ministers, and cleared political party representatives between 2018 and 2023.
RCMP asked to investigate Inuk status enrolment of Kingston, Ont. sisters
The organization that oversees Indigenous status under the Nunavut Agreement is asking the RCMP to investigate the actions of two Kingston sisters and their adoptive mother, following an investigation into their Inuk status.
Biden breaks down in tears during meeting with priest who gave son last rites
U.S. President Joe Biden broke down in tears on Friday after a chance meeting at an Irish church with the priest who performed the last rites on his son Beau, a priest who accompanied Biden during the visit said.
As the Bank of Canada pauses rate hikes, mortgage rates in Canada creep downward
The Bank of Canada says it has no plans to cut interest rates in the near future. But despite this, mortgage rates in Canada have been on a downward trend.
B.C. moves to seize Hells Angels clubhouses in Nanaimo, Vancouver, Kelowna
British Columbia's civil forfeiture office moved Friday to seize assets belonging to the Hells Angels, including three clubhouses in Nanaimo, Vancouver and Kelowna.
BREAKING | Federal government urges city to keep Wellington Street closed, offers to buy it
The federal government has offered to buy a section of Wellington Street from the city of Ottawa with the goal of keeping it permanently closed to vehicles, CTV News has learned.
Official coronation chinaware unveiled
The Royal Trust Collection has unveiled its range of official chinaware marking the coronation of King Charles II. See and read details about the collection on CTVNews.ca/Royals.
CRA has 'no plans' to extend tax deadlines if workers strike
Although members of the union representing Canada Revenue Agency workers have voted in favour of a strike position, the CRA says there are 'no plans' to extend the tax filing deadline if workers walk off the job.
EXCLUSIVE | 'The White Papers': Exclusive report challenges Ukrainian tactics used against Russia
Expelling Russia from Ukraine and bringing an end to the deadly, costly conflict will take more than NATO tanks and the determined hearts of Ukrainian fighters, according to a new report exclusively obtained by CTV National News.
Toronto
-
Purolator truck theft suspect arrested after multiple carjackings in Whitby
A 33-year-old man who was arrested after allegedly stealing a Purolator truck is facing more than 60 charges in connection with a series of violent carjackings in Whitby.
-
Ontarians will need to pre-book day trips to 20 more provincial parks
Ontario residents will have to pre-book their day trips at 20 additional provincial parks this summer.
-
Historic Toronto diner re-opens with revamped menu. Here's what's new
Toronto’s historic 24-hour-style diner reopened just over six weeks after the institution nearly broke customers’ hearts.
Calgary
-
Calgary shooting victim identified as Edmonton man
Calgary police have identified the victim of a shooting on Wednesday night as a 23-year-old Edmonton man.
-
Former Calgary mayoral candidate ordered to pay $650K in court case
Kevin J. Johnston, a former Calgary mayoral candidate who a judge said used his online talk show to spread "misinformation, conspiracy theories and hate," has been ordered to pay $650,000 in damages.
-
'Political hit men': Emails detail anger over RCMP handling of border protests
Almost 260 pages of emails detailing complaints made to the watchdog agency that investigates Mounties show many people were angry with the police response to trucker protests that blocked Alberta's main border crossing for more than two weeks in early 2022.
Montreal
-
Man applies to launch class-action against Hydro-Quebec following ice storm outages
A Montreal man is seeking court authorization for a class-action lawsuit against Hydro-Quebec after last week's ice storm knocked out power to over 1.1 million customers. The suit would represent those in the Greater Montreal region affected by the outages and is seeking $1,000 for each -- meaning it could be worth hundreds of millions of dollars.
-
Quebec sex assault trial for ex-fashion mogul Peter Nygard scheduled for June 2024
Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard will stand trial in Quebec on sexual assault charges in June 2024. Nygard, 81, did not appear in Quebec court Thursday when the dates were set for the trial that will run from June 10 to June 18 and be heard by a judge alone.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Terrasse weather on the way to Montreal for the weekend
Montreal recorded its first 20-degree temperature of the year on Thursday and there is more warm weather on the way. An area of high pressure is expected to bring more sunshine, with daytime highs in the low to mid-twenties for the weekend.
Edmonton
-
Mother charged with second-degree murder in death of baby daughter
A 30-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of her baby daughter last month.
-
Campuses warned about release of sexual offender last charged in February
A man sent to jail in February for following women on post-secondary campuses while masturbating was recently released, Edmonton police are warning the public.
-
Fire breaks out at Jasper Place business early Friday morning
A fire in the Jasper Place neighbourhood sent smoke up over west Edmonton Friday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Deer shot in front yard, northern hunter fined $8K
A northern Ontario hunter has been fined $8,000 and banned from hunting for two years for an incident that took place during a 2020 hunt in northwestern Ontario.
-
Police charge 22-year-old with stunt driving on Hwy. 11
A 22-year-old driver from Porcupine, Ont., near Timmins, is in trouble with the law after the Ontario Provincial Police made a traffic stop Monday on Highway 11.
-
Police investigating after body of dog found in ditch with two bullet holes
Provincial police are investigating after a pit bull with two gunshot wounds was found dead on the side of the road in northern Ontario.
London
-
Police believe this car may be related to a homicide investigation
It’s been one year since a Sarnia man was found dead in a parking lot in Enniskillen Township, and police are now looking for two more people they believe to be involved.
-
Environment Canada issues special weather statement
A special air quality statement is in effect for all of southern Ontario, including London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Sarnia-Lambton, Grey-Bruce and Oxford-Brant.
-
Ontarians will need to pre-book day trips to 20 more provincial parks
Ontario residents will have to pre-book their day trips at 20 additional provincial parks this summer.
Winnipeg
-
What you need to know about the 2023 Winnipeg Whiteout Street Parties
With the Winnipeg Jets officially clinching a playoff spot earlier this week, the Winnipeg Whiteout Parties are returning to the city.
-
'It’s so life-changing': Winnipeg couple makes history with $60 million lotto win
Manitoba has new $60 million Lotto Max winners.
-
Manitoba cabinet minister accuses Opposition NDP leader of swearing and shoving
Manitoba cabinet minister Obby Khan accused Opposition NDP Leader Wab Kinew of swearing at him and shoving him at a public event inside the legislature Thursday, saying it left him shaken.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Federal government urges city to keep Wellington Street closed, offers to buy it
The federal government has offered to buy a section of Wellington Street from the city of Ottawa with the goal of keeping it permanently closed to vehicles, CTV News has learned.
-
RCMP asked to investigate Inuk status enrolment of Kingston, Ont. sisters
The organization that oversees Indigenous status under the Nunavut Agreement is asking the RCMP to investigate the actions of two Kingston sisters and their adoptive mother, following an investigation into their Inuk status.
-
Dangerous operation of vehicle a factor in deaths of Royal Military College cadets in Kingston, Ont.
An investigation into the deaths of four cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont. concludes the "dangerous operation of a motor vehicle was a factor" when the vehicle entered the water nearly one year ago.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. First Nation sues province over Saskatchewan First Act
Onion Lake Cree Nation is suing the Saskatchewan government over autonomy legislation meant to reassert the province's control over natural resources.
-
Sask. workplace deaths increase in 2022
Workplace fatalities in Saskatchewan increased in 2022, according to the Saskatchewan Workers’ Compensation Board (WCB).
-
Judge hands full control of Saskatoon Lighthouse to MNP auditor
The Lighthouse Supported Living Inc. will be under the full control of a court-appointed receiver following an application from Affinity Credit Union on Thursday.
Vancouver
-
'Vancouver must do better': 700+ academics decry DTES decampment in open letter
Hundreds of Canadian academics are banding together to decry the dismantling of a homeless encampment in the country’s poorest postal code.
-
B.C. moves to seize Hells Angels clubhouses in Nanaimo, Vancouver, Kelowna
British Columbia's civil forfeiture office moved Friday to seize assets belonging to the Hells Angels, including three clubhouses in Nanaimo, Vancouver and Kelowna.
-
Metro Vancouver transit: Construction to begin on Scott Road RapidBus line
Improved transit service is coming to Surrey and Delta. Construction on the R6 Scott Road RapidBus line has officially begun, officials announced Friday.
Regina
-
'The latest and greatest': Regina IMAX theatre aiming to reopen in June following renovations
Renovations to Regina’s Kramer IMAX Theatre that include a new screen, upgraded surround sound and new seats, are expected to be completed in June.
-
Sask. company fined $35K after worker sustains serious injuries from fall onto septic tank
A Saskatchewan company has been fined a total of $35,000 after a worker was seriously injured from falling onto a septic tank in June 2021, a news release from the province said.
-
10 COVID-19 deaths recorded in Sask.'s latest CRISP report
There were 10 COVID-19 deaths reported in Saskatchewan’s latest bi-weekly Community Respiratory Illness Surveillance Program (CRISP) report on Thursday.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. moves to seize Hells Angels clubhouses in Nanaimo, Vancouver, Kelowna
British Columbia's civil forfeiture office moved Friday to seize assets belonging to the Hells Angels, including three clubhouses in Nanaimo, Vancouver and Kelowna.
-
Victoria parent taking school district to court over land swap at Vic High
A Victoria High School parent is taking the Greater Victoria School District (SD61) to court in an effort to bring a long-awaited new playing field to students.
-
'Heartbreaking': Video shows man destroying business windows along Nanaimo street
Just hours after B.C. Premier David Eby came to the Harbour City to provide an announcement on cracking down on repeat offenders, a local business says it was targeted and damaged by a prolific offender.