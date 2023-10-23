A cold October morning in the Maritimes will bring great viewing of planet Venus

A clearing sky and north wind brings a colder October night to the Maritimes.

A clearing sky in the forecast tonight for the Maritimes.

Most of the region can expect low temperatures to fall into a range of 0 to 4 degrees for Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Many communities in New Brunswick will fall a degree or two below zero. Northwest New Brunswick could reach lows of -4 to -2 which would make it the coldest night since late May. While chilly, these low temperatures aren’t uncommon for late October. For example the record low temperature on October 24th for Edmundston, N.B., is -8.4.

While colder tonight, we aren’t getting the early taste of winter that some of the western provinces are. Snowfall Warnings are in effect for southern and southwestern Saskatchewan with the area expecting to pick up 10 to 15 cm of snow Monday through Tuesday.

On to some night sky viewing.

One of the reasons it gets a bit colder tonight is because we are expecting some clearing. This should offer some good viewing conditions for a number of planets including the “morning star”, planet Venus.

If you are out late this evening, one of the first planets you can spot is Saturn. Saturn should be visible near a 65 per cent illuminated Moon over the southern horizon after sunset.

Next, you can spot the planet Jupiter rising high above the southeastern horizon between 10 and 11 P.M.

Finally, for the early risers, Venus will be easily viewable above the southeast horizon before dawn Tuesday morning. The planet will be at its farthest distance from the rising sun making it about as good as it gets for morning viewing.

As the cloud clears it should be a good night and early morning for glimpsing some visible planets in the night sky.