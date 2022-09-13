'A constant in a world of chaos': Steve Murphy pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

opinion | These are some of the best part-time jobs for university students in Canada

The average cost of tuition hit $6,693 for the 2021/2022 year, according to StatCan, and more students are scrambling for ways to afford the increased cost. Contributor Christoper Liew breaks down some of the best-paying jobs that provide an excellent opportunity for post-secondary students to earn a side income.

  • Wreckage from float plane crash in Washington state located

    The wreckage of a floatplane that crashed into the waters of Washington state's Puget Sound last week has been found on the sea floor, the National Transportation Safety Board said Monday. Sonar located a “large section” similar in length and width to the plane about 190 feet (58 metres) below the surface of Puget Sound near Whidbey Island, according to spokesperson Jennifer Gabris.

    Float Plane Crash A U.S. Coast Guard vessel searches the area Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, near Freeland, Wash., on Whidbey Island north of Seattle where a chartered floatplane crashed the day before. The plane was carrying 10 people and was en route from Friday Harbor, Wash., to Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

    NEW | Vancouver Island Indigenous leaders hope new monarch will lead to broader change

    With the ascension of Charles to King of the United Kingdom, Indigenous leaders on Vancouver Island – like Eric Pelkey on the W̱SÁNEĆ Leadership Council – hope the change is transformational for the country's relationship with Indigenous peoples across the world. "We hope that the new King will be more receptive to our concerns and to act upon them," said Pelkey Monday.

  • IIO clears Saanich police after man seriously injured during standoff

    The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has cleared the Saanich police of wrongdoing after a man was seriously injured during a police-related incident earlier this summer. On July 7, Saanich police were involved in a tense standoff with a man on Cook Street near Oakmount Road. Police could be heard trying to negotiate with the man, who was standing at the scene of a crash behind a heavily damaged four-door sedan.