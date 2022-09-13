'A constant in a world of chaos': Steve Murphy pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Elizabeth Alexandra Mary was third in line to the throne when she was born on April 21, 1926.

But few expected she would ever get there.

Her uncle David, the popular Prince of Wales, was heir apparent and when his father died in 1936, he became King Edward VIII, as expected.

But then the unexpected happened.

Edward abdicated so he could marry an American socialite, sparking a constitutional crisis that tore at the very fabric of the monarchy. His brother, Albert -- the Queen's father -- became King George the VI, a third king in less than a year.

Suddenly the young Princess Elizabeth was heir to the throne to which she ascended 15 years later.

And the United Kingdom and Canada and the other dominions and possessions settled into a long and stable reign of 70 years and seven months.

Most of us have known no other head of state.

Queen Elizabeth II was a constant in a world of chaos and change.

There were 12 Canadian prime ministers during her reign and 14 United States presidents. She met most of them and many other world leaders, building a bridge across the decades and generations.

While institutions like the monarchy have experienced a dramatic loss of public confidence and support over the years, Queen Elizabeth II remained personally popular and well loved, even by people who support an end to hereditary monarchy.

The young girl who was never expected to be queen came to define the role in a remarkable life of duty, dignity and service.

These are the qualities that now define the second Elizabethan era.

God bless the queen.